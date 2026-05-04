‘We will find you’: OF model dumped in Dubai with broken spine shares chilling development

‘I lay awake all day and all night, tied to the bed, with my eyes wide open’

7 hours ago

In a new interview, a year after she was dumped in Dubai with a broken spine, former OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk has recalled the horrifying ordeal she managed to survive.

Last March, after missing her flight with some friends, Maria ended up amongst rich kids, including two men and two women.

“After some time, they started partying. There was alcohol and illegal substances and they tried to get me to join in,” she told the MailOnline in a new interview.

“I explained that I didn’t want to participate and their behaviour quickly became aggressive. It was apparent they wanted me under the influence so I would do sexual things with them. They treated me like an object. They said, ‘You belong to us, we can do what we want’.”

Though she managed to escape, “the next thing I remember is a sharp blow to my head.” Maria woke up in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Maria Kovalchuk’s ordeal continued even after Dubai

In the hospital, Maria awoke to find that she had suffered several fractured vertebrae, multiple broken limbs, broken legs, arms, and a snapped shoulder.

“A knife cut her face and scalped her,” her mum added. “It was done with a knife from the centre of the head all the way down to the eye, and the hair was cut off.”

She recalled in the interview: “I woke up, bedridden, and my mind immediately spiraled into terrible thoughts. I didn’t understand at all what was happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariia Kovalchuk (@mariia.kovalchuuk)

“I had no idea who I was, where I was. I couldn’t even say my name for a very long time. I didn’t even recognise my mother when I managed to see her via video call. There was no contact with reality at all. I couldn’t sleep, I lay awake all day and all night, tied to the bed, with my eyes wide open.”

Dubai authorities did investigate the incident, but they determined that Maria had fallen from a great height after entering a restricted construction site alone. The four rich kids, whom Maria identified, were released without charges after questioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariia Kovalchuk (@mariia.kovalchuuk)

She said: “To this day, the four people who did this to me are still free and have not faced any consequences. Authorities didn’t even establish what happened. They just closed the case.

“They contacted me and threatened to kill my family. They wrote to me, ‘Say goodbye to your family, we will find you, we will come to Norway.’ After this we contacted the police, and they gave us these panic buttons. Each family member has one, just in case. When pressed, an emergency call goes to the police

Maria is still recovering from the attack, both physically and psychologically.

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Featured image credit: Instagram