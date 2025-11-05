The Tab
Maria

‘I was broken doll’: A tragic yet hopeful update on OnlyFans model left in Dubai with snapped spine

She had to learn how to walk again

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Earlier this year, OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk disappeared in Dubai after running into “two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modelling business.” She was found on the side of the road 10 days later, with a broken spine, multiple broken limbs, her scalp torn from her skull, and a terrifying story of “rich Russian kids” who abused her for hours.

Maria managed to escape the party without her clothes and passport, but she was found hiding in a construction site. She did not remember what happened after, but assumed there was a “blow to the head.”

“I think that maybe I was thrown. Or it was a beating. One of two options, the injuries looked like either a beating or a fall,” she said.

Following the horrific ordeal, her attackers were taken into custody but released the following day without charges. Maria required four lengthy surgeries to save her life, but authorities in Dubai offered to pay for them under one condition: Maria could not “say anything that would cast the Emirates’ authorities in a negative light.”

Maria was slowly learning to live again after being disfigured by the attack, which included learning how to walk. Now she’s offered an update, seven months after she was found on the side of the road.

Maria

Credit: Ostorozhno.Media

OnlyFans’ Maria Kovalchuk felt like a ‘broken doll’ after the Dubai attack

Speaking to NTV’s Central Television in Russia about the attack, OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk detailed how she thought she was never going to get over the Dubai incident. Beyond learning how to walk again, she was left with facial disfigurement and issues with anxiety.

“At first, I felt like a broken doll. I couldn’t imagine my future life, how I would cope with these injuries, with this scar, disfigured… I wondered how I would ever find love… And other questions troubled me, too,” she said, referring to the blank spot in her memory.

Maria

Credit: Ostorozhno.Media

But now, seven months after her life changed forever, Maria has been “rising from ashes” and learning everything from scratch. She’s dedicated a lot of time to playing the guitar, sketching, and sculpting while her body heals.

She explained: “But over time, my perception of this world somehow changed; I began to understand that what matters most is your inner state. What matters most is how you feel. I had enormous problems, but I managed to overcome them thanks to the support of my family and friends. I felt the healing power of love.”

Concluding, she warned people about Dubai, saying it “isn’t what it seems.”

“There are many pitfalls, a lot of darkness. Young women who want to build a happy future shouldn’t chase wealth or wealthy men,” she added.

Featured image credit: Maria Kovalchuk and Ostorozhno.Media

