The A–Z of festive activities to do with your friends at King’s

London is unmatched at Christmas, especially when you’re a student living here with your friends. But spending Christmas in the city doesn’t need Fortnum & Masons or £40 hot chocolates to feel magical. With the right people and the right vibes, even a night walk across Waterloo bridge can feel like a moment.

Whether you’re trying to de-stress after exams, make memories with your flatmates, or just want a cute Instagram photo under some lights, here’s your ultimate A–Z of festive things to do in London that won’t empty your bank account.

So, pick a few letters, grab your flatmates, societies or course friends, and make the most of the city before everyone disappears home for the holidays.

A — Angel Christmas Market and hot chocolate

Why not explore the indie market stalls and end the day out with a warm festive drink.

B — Battersea Power Station Christmas walk

Lights, river views and affordable street food make for a beautiful and chill experience.

C — Covent Garden Christmas lights

See the iconic tree and snowfall moments, then grab a festive dessert whilst you’re there.

D — Drive or walk to see London Christmas lights

Take a journey to Bond Street, Carnaby Street, or Seven Dials. It’s a pervert activity as you can get all the sparkles with none of the unnecessary spend.

E — Escape room

There are lots of weekday deals for students, or some like Escape Entertainment offer a 10 per cent discount everyday.

F — Festive bowling night

Affordable, energetic, and perfect for a big group.

G — Gingerbread house competition

Grab some cheap kits, or make the dough yourself, and achieve some big bragging rights.

H — Hot chocolate crawl

Start with the free samples at Whittards for pre’s, then Knoops, Dark Sugars, Pret and end with a sugar rush at PAUL.

I — Ice skating at Canary Wharf or Queen’s

Tickets are just under £14, and it makes for a very cute winter aesthetic activity.

J — Jubilee market in Covent Garden

The perfect place to find affordable and original gifts without the luxury-brand pricing.

K — Karaoke night

Channel your inner Mariah and belt out some classic Christmas tunes. Lucky Voice in Liverpool Street offers 50 per cent off on Mondays, and in Waterloo on Tuesdays.

L — Leicester Square Christmas market

It’s central, festive, free and the best place for a festive crepe or hot chocolate. With a mini ice skating rink and shops nearby, theres something for everyone at Leicester Square’s market.

M — Museums after dark

For an indoor activity on the warmer side, the Victoria and Albert Museum, Natural History Museum and Science Museum are all free to visit and make for a lovely night out filled with culture.

N — Night walk over the bridges

The Thames views are unbeatable at Christmas and these views can be seen from almost every bridge in central London.

O — Oxford Street lights and street food

Browse, wander, eat, repeat but brace yourself for the enormous crowds.

P — Paint and sip at home

Grab a canvas, a bottle of wine and put on some Christmas jazz. An absolutely top tier evening.

Q — Quiz night at a pub

It’s cheap (except probably for the drinks), competitive and excellent vibes.

R — Regent’s Park frosty walk

Pack some snacks and bring a hat, scarf and gloves.

S — Southbank winter market

One of the best spots for affordable festive food and the best part is that its right by Strand Campus so you don’t have far to go.

T — Theatre deals

Using TodayTix or TKTS, you can find theatre tickets ranging from £15 to £25. With Boxing Day approaching you can expect further discounts and offers so you can go and see your favourite shows for even less.

U — Ugly Christmas jumper night out

Shop around in Primark, charity or vintage shops for an ugly Christmas jumper and head over to Simmons or Bar Soho. You could even make it more competitive and have an award for the ugliest jumper.

V — Volunteer for a morning

Tis the season of giving after all so why not give back to your local community? Feel good, do good, festive goodwill unlocked.

W — Winter Wonderland

Book free off-peak entry to enjoy the fun without draining what’s left of your student loan. Take pics, grab a snack and avoid the temptation of the £9 rides.

X — Xmas photoshoot

Leadenhall Market, Covent Garden and Tower Bridge: All iconic places to take some cute Christmas photos.

Y — You bake it: Festive cookie night

Tesco store made dough, meets icing, meets sprinkles, meets chaos.

Z — Zoo lights student tickets

At £30 for students, London Zoo may be outside the student budget, but their winter wonderland is a great Christmas activity. Especially to see some cute, although not so christmasy, animals.

