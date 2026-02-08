A new craze? Here’s what a Manchester rock climber’s outfit says about them

31 mins ago

Bouldering and rock climbing seem to have become the new craze amongst Manchester’s students. Whether they’re truly committed to the grind or just trying to add something new to the Fallowfield aesthetic, climbing has become the perfect pastime for struggling students.

Some weeks, you’ll see climbing regulars going to the Sharston or Rockover Central sites three times a week as if they’re training for some elite competition – when in reality they’re just avoiding going to the library.

Spend long enough observing them, and you’ll begin to notice the classic climbing aesthetic: a guy with long hair, an Arc’teryx beanie and chalked up hands hanging off the ceiling like a bat.

But what does a Manchester climber’s outfit actually say about them?

Jeans

You’re hardcore. You’re not afraid of chalk stains and you know your limits. You also definitely came straight from uni. Bonus points if they’re baggy jeans! This outfit says “I’m chill and down for a good time but I like to look good while doing it.”

Shorts

You know what’s up. That flexibility and breathability of shorts marks you a true climber. Plus, you get immediate aura because you look like you know exactly what you’re doing.

Joggers

Extra points if they’re Nike or Stüssy! Joggers are ideal for those colder winter months – they’re breathable, stretchy and effortlessly cool. They say: “I’m chill and just here for vibes”.

Leggings

You’re super chill and down to have a good time and showing off those Stairmaster gains – respect.

Climbing trousers

If you’re wearing proper climbing trousers, your skills will probably be insane. We’ll be thinking: “How is it humanly possible to move like that?” This outfit says to us that you are an absolute climbing fiend. Bonus points if they were a Christmas gift.

Featured image via Unsplash