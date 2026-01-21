Calling future journalists: The Manchester Tab is looking for new writers!

2 hours ago

We’re kicking off 2026 with a fantastic start: The Manchester Tab is looking for new writers to join our team, and we want you.

Are you a student in Manchester? Do you like keeping up to date with breaking news and student trends? Want to come to some fun meetings and be the first to hear the biggest gossip on campus? This is the perfect experience to start your 2026 goals right.

Our open meeting takes place on 2nd February 2026 at 7pm in Studio Bar, Fallowfield. We look forward to seeing you there!

So what is The Manchester Tab?

The Manchester Tab is part of national student news and media website The Tab, which gets a whopping nine million views per month and is the UK’s largest network of student news publications. Writers at The Manchester Tab will get the chance to cover breaking news stories, fun features on student life and Manchester-related pop culture pieces.

We write stories like these:

Our articles cover really wide-ranging topics – one minute you could be deciding which Manchester clubs the Traitors cast would go to, and the next you could be writing an investigative piece into university staff salaries. As long as it’s Manchester-related and something students want to read, it has a place on our site.

Writing for The Manchester Tab is a great chance to build your portfolio, meet some lovely future journalists and get on-the-job training to add to your CV. Past writers have gone on to work for the BBC, Vogue, and other major culture organisations.

We have over 12k followers on Instagram and our articles can get thousands of views in less than a week, so this is a really great way to get your writing to a large audience.

Even if you don’t want to go into journalism, the skills you learn here can be transferred to any future experience – even if it’s just trying to make your mates laugh in the pub.

What if I’ve never written before?

You absolutely don’t need any experience to join! Our editors love helping new writers learn the ropes, and you’ll quickly become one of the best student journalists in Manchester, with top skills in Canva editing, crafting engaging stories and navigating WordPress.

Our writers are from all Manchester universities – whether it’s Salford, MMU, Uni of Manchester or Uni of Greater Manchester, all are welcome.

You can write as much, or as little, as you like! Some of our writers have weekly articles on the site, while others choose to write once per term instead. You can either pitch your own ideas to our editors or access our pitch lists filled with great suggestions to get you started.

How do I join?

It’s the question on everyone’s lips, we know. Again, our open meeting is on Monday 2nd February 2026 at 7pm, and takes place in Studio Bar in Fallowfield. You don’t need to fill out anything – just turn up! Don’t worry if you can’t make it, our meetings happen weekly so there are plenty of opportunities to get involved.

You can also message us on Instagram to join our writers’ group chat, which is a great resource for finding pitches and guidance and is available whether you can come to meetings or not. Many of our writers commute to uni and so contribute articles remotely!