Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

1 hour ago

A fire broke out in a University of Salford accommodation block last night (19th January).

The blaze appeared to have began from a tumble dryer in Delaney on Peel Park Campus.

Footage was shared on TikTok yesterday, after students were evacuated from the building.

Six fire engines attended the scene at around 7.10pm last night, reports Salford City radio.

In clips, residents were seen evacuating the building as emergency services attend the scene.

According to one student, residents waited outside for an hour and a half whilst emergency services assessed the situation.

One student captioned their video: “POV: You realise it’s not a fire drill and your student accommodation is actually on fire!”

A spokesperson from the University of Salford said: “It was a small fire that was quickly contained and nobody was injured.

“Thanks to the emergency services for their quick response.”