Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation
The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer
A fire broke out in a University of Salford accommodation block last night (19th January).
The blaze appeared to have began from a tumble dryer in Delaney on Peel Park Campus.
Footage was shared on TikTok yesterday, after students were evacuated from the building.
@ambiefreal
Petition to scrap circuit laundry’s SALFORD UNI IS GOING UP 🔥🔥#fire #peelparkquarter #salforduni #viral #unifire
♬ Fireman Sam Main Theme (From ‘Fireman Sam”) (Trap Remix) – Trap Geek
Six fire engines attended the scene at around 7.10pm last night, reports Salford City radio.
In clips, residents were seen evacuating the building as emergency services attend the scene.
@ellaarmb
was stood outside for an hour and a half #peelpark #salforduni #uni #fire #lol
According to one student, residents waited outside for an hour and a half whilst emergency services assessed the situation.
@stitchesandstages
So how’s uni going anyway? #universityofsalford #washnet #peelpark #peelparkquarter #salforduni
One student captioned their video: “POV: You realise it’s not a fire drill and your student accommodation is actually on fire!”
@celinecallaghan1
Great way to start the semester #salford
♬ An der schönen blauen Donau, Walzer, Op. 314 – Riccardo Muti & Wiener Philharmoniker
A spokesperson from the University of Salford said: “It was a small fire that was quickly contained and nobody was injured.
“Thanks to the emergency services for their quick response.”
Featured image via TikTok @ellaarmb