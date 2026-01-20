The Tab

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News

A fire broke out in a University of Salford accommodation block last night (19th January).

The blaze appeared to have began from a tumble dryer in Delaney on Peel Park Campus.

Footage was shared on TikTok yesterday, after students were evacuated from the building.

@ambiefreal

Petition to scrap circuit laundry’s SALFORD UNI IS GOING UP 🔥🔥#fire #peelparkquarter #salforduni #viral #unifire

♬ Fireman Sam Main Theme (From ‘Fireman Sam”) (Trap Remix) – Trap Geek

Six fire engines attended the scene at around 7.10pm last night, reports Salford City radio.

In clips, residents were seen evacuating the building as emergency services attend the scene.

@ellaarmb

was stood outside for an hour and a half #peelpark #salforduni #uni #fire #lol

♬ Very scary chase theme – Robux

According to one student, residents waited outside for an hour and a half whilst emergency services assessed the situation.

@stitchesandstages

So how’s uni going anyway? #universityofsalford #washnet #peelpark #peelparkquarter #salforduni

♬ Girl on Fire – Alicia Keys

One student captioned their video: “POV: You realise it’s not a fire drill and your student accommodation is actually on fire!”

@celinecallaghan1

Great way to start the semester #salford

♬ An der schönen blauen Donau, Walzer, Op. 314 – Riccardo Muti & Wiener Philharmoniker

A spokesperson from the University of Salford said: “It was a small fire that was quickly contained and nobody was injured.

“Thanks to the emergency services for their quick response.”

Featured image via TikTok @ellaarmb

Becky Devonshire-Pay | News

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

