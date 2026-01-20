Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

One of the biggest TV moments of the year is coming to Manchester, as one local venue is set to host a live screening of the Traitors finale.

Fairfield Social Club will show the episode on Friday 23rd January, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

This packed watch party features a pre-show Traitors quiz, and a reward for anyone who commits to the theme with “Cloaks ‘n’ Claudias”. Turn up in a cloak or rocking a Claudia Winkelman fringe and you’ll get a drink on the house.

Tickets can be bought via Skiddle.

Doors will open at 6:30pm. The pre-show Traitors Quiz will start at 7:30pm, followed by the live screening of The Traitors final at 8:30pm.

Tickets cost £5 and include a house drink. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

The event will take place at Fairfield Social Club, 6 Irk Street, Manchester M4 4JT.

Featured image via BBC iPlayer