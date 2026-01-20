The Tab

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Emma Nichols | News

One of the biggest TV moments of the year is coming to Manchester, as one local venue is set to host a live screening of the Traitors finale.

Fairfield Social Club will show the episode on Friday 23rd January, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

This packed watch party features a pre-show Traitors quiz, and a reward for anyone who commits to the theme with “Cloaks ‘n’ Claudias”. Turn up in a cloak or rocking a Claudia Winkelman fringe and you’ll get a drink on the house.

Tickets can be bought via Skiddle.

Doors will open at 6:30pm. The pre-show Traitors Quiz will start at 7:30pm, followed by the live screening of The Traitors final at 8:30pm.

Tickets cost £5 and include a house drink. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

The event will take place at Fairfield Social Club, 6 Irk Street, Manchester M4 4JT.

Featured image via BBC iPlayer 

