Here’s which course each Bridgerton character would study at university in Birmingham

5 hours ago

Dearest Reader, the time has come for us to be blessed with a new season of our favourite period drama: Bridgerton. This season focuses on a Cinderella-style romance between Benedict Bridgerton and a mysterious maid named Sophie. After a glittering masquerade ball, the two spark a forbidden love. The new season is certainly a respite for many students facing winter blues, you can’t help but fall in love with the characters. The show is renowned for its diversity and representation, bringing us many characters whom many can relate to. So, which course is this phenomenal cast of characters choosing to study at uni?

Benedict Bridgerton – History of Art

Undoubtedly, Benedict, who is a free-spirited, creative individual, would choose history of art. As one of the most creative degrees on offer, Benedict would jump at the chance to pursue his passion, explore artistic rebellion and motifs while learning what art says about society and identity. He’s certainly not one for lab work or a strict plan. He goes with the flow, and this artistic degree would allow him to follow his own direction. And we can definitely see him going out for a drink in Digbeth with all of his art student friends.

Penelope Bridgerton – Psychology

The wallflower herself would definitely choose Psychology. She resides in the shadows quietly studying the ton’s personalities, choices, and decisions, and analyses them in her Lady Whistledown column like they are all a psychological study under inspection. She understands everyone’s motives and would love a course that would allow her to dive deeper into the human mind and behaviour. She would absolutely eat up the MA in psychology at UoB.

Kate Sharma – Medicine

Motivated, resilient, and hardworking. All words that best describe Kate, as well as students studying medicine. Her consistent disapproval of Anthony’s courtship of her sister demonstrates her determination to never give up. Her drive and competitiveness show themselves further in the games of Pall Mall. Kate is disciplined, responsible, and ever so caring for her family. When she’s not running around at her med placement, you’d definitely find her scouting the best places in the bullring for a cup of tea. She would definitely make an excellent medic and would excel under the challenge.

Anthony Bridgerton – Economics

A man tasked with the legacy and future of the Bridgerton household, Anthony would certainly choose economics. Looking at how systems work and how resources are managed would suit his strategic mindset, alongside feeding his leadership complex. Economics would aid Anthony’s management of the family’s finances and give him a sense of authority and influence. Catch him balancing his family’s books at the exchange in the city center.

Eloise Bridgerton – Law

Driven, independent, and a strong advocate against gender norms, Eloise would naturally choose law. Her frustration and anger with societal expectations would drive her to study the workings of authority and the injustice. With her sharp mind and constant curiosity, she would thrive in debates and legal discussions as she continues to protest for women’s rights and independence. An admirable character who stands against the other Bridgerton sisters. She would certainly make a name for herself and become a successful lawyer or political figure.

Colin Bridgerton – Geography

With a love for travel, Colin would simply have to pick geography. He is curious, explorative, and always reminiscing on his travels abroad. Colin would enjoy exploring the science and social world of life beyond Mayfair and would indulge in spreading his unique discoveries amongst the ton. Additionally, he would take the BSc course and would especially love the field trips.

Featured images via Korng Sok on Unsplash and Netflix.