The Tab

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

Imogen Moore | News

Professor Benjamin Fisher from Birmingham University is developing a new trial for cancer treatments, hoping to ease the painful side effects that typically incur after traditional treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Birmingham University is leading the new REACT trial, which will be delivered through the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre

a couple of benches sitting in front of a building

via Unsplash

The treatment comes in response to immunotherapy, an effective treatment for cancer is immunotherapy. Whilst immunotherapy is effective in treating cancer, it can cause inflammatory side effects. This is as the treatment involves patients taking immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs that prevent a person’s immune system from turning off.

Although this counteracts the cancer as cancer works by attempting to stop a person’s immune system from working by ‘switching it off’ (in very simple terms). The drugs aim to turn the patient’s immune system back on.

However, it can cause inflammatory side effects by going too far in the other direction. In some cases the immune checkpoint inhibitors work too well and push the immune system into overdrive.

This leads to the immune system attacking the healthy parts of a person’s body. This manifests in many different ways one of them being arthritis. This can affect up to 5 percent of cancer patients and can hugely impact their quality of life. This is what the REACT trial is aiming to tackle.

Several medical vials and bottles on a shelf.

via Unsplash

The aim of this trial is to look into the effectiveness of a drug called anti-TNF, in treating cancer patients with arthritis not only in a way that is more effective than the traditional treatment of steroid tablets, but also in a way that interferes less with the cancer treatment itself.

Rebecca Smith from Solihull has already partaken in the REACT trial and speaks of how partaking in this trial means that her “quality of life is back to what it was before”.

The REACT trial is set to run up until August 2028 and in that time they hope to have 70 participants to help them view the safety and effectiveness of the treatment strategies.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Imogen Moore | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

£500,000 investment transforms creative media facilities at Birmingham City University

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your Birmingham degree

Beat the freeze in Birmingham: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather

Latest

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

bridgerton season four kate simone ashley

Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Claudia Cox

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together