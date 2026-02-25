Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

2 hours ago

Many Bridgerton fans are asking themselves the same question right now: Can February possibly go any slower? The highly anticipated second half of season four is fast approaching, and while we can’t hijack Netflix and release the episodes any earlier, we can tide you over by telling you which Bridgerton you are based on your Uni course. It’s not the hallway scene, but we’re trying, okay?

Business and management – Anthony

Methodically calculating his list of desires in a wife and always mogging over a spill of important-looking documents? Anthony is most definitely a Business and Management student. With a level head, Anthony Bridgerton takes on the Viscount title, running the Bridgerton family’s expenses as well as taking control of his sister’s marriage prospects. And isn’t it every Business and management student’s dream to balance books for a ridiculously wealthy estate?

History of Art – Benedict

When it comes to the second, much more capricious Bridgerton brother, be real, Benedict is prime art student representation. The series highlights Benedict’s love for painting and sketching, and like most arts students, he’s his own worst critic, though his talent is far from lacking. And much like any typical art student, Benedict is exploring his own identity through self-expression, discovering who he is through his talents and love for creativity, and you shall all bear witness to his talent!

International Relations – Colin

Does your degree involve international relations and yapping about your year abroad to anyone who will listen? You are undoubtedly Colin Bridgerton. Along with his worldliness, he is also a diplomatic member of the family, and like any good international relations student, he is unafraid to navigate discourse between two opposing forces. Even when those forces are tiresome siblings. Brimming with emotional intelligence and social aptitude, we know every international relations major sees themselves in this Bridgerton brother.

Sociology and Politics – Daphne

Resourceful and emotionally intuitive, Daphne is the embodiment of a Sociology and Politics student. Daphne plays a dangerous game in her season, fooling the esteemed ton into believing that her courtship with the Duke is truly one to be envied, showing her skillful social politics. Whilst she begins as a naïve girl, Daphne quickly learns the ways of the world as a Duchess, doing anything in her power to help the commoners under her new authority. She has a knack for reading people, their emotions, and their behaviours, certainly making her suited to the study of sociology.

Sexuality and Gender Studies – Eloise

Everyone’s favorite feminist, Eloise Bridgerton, is obviously every Sexuality and Gender studies student. Fiery and strong in spirit, Eloise is one of the only characters in the show to question the order of society. She finds her position as a woman in Regency England to be tiresome and desperately looks for an escape from the mundanity of the social season. With her intellectualism and defiance of the patriarchy, we know modern-day Eloise would fit right in with the Sexuality and Gender studies crowd.

Music – Francesca

Don’t be fooled by Francesca or a music student; their quiet disposition is only ever hiding a wild amount of talent. Much like a music student, Francesca is generally a reserved character who distances herself from the busy drama of her family. However, when music is the topic of conversation, she is assuredly opinionated. Dedication and talent define her character, something so integral to music studies. With this, although she often struggles to vocalise her emotions, Francesca finds self-expression in music.

The Sciences – Gregory

The sciences can be difficult if you don’t have a passion for the inner workings of the world. However, for the youngest Bridgerton boy, Gregory, scientific curiosity comes naturally. With a fascination with aeronautics, he is most definitely a science student. As the youngest, Gregory is constantly trying to prove he is just as much a Bridgerton boy as his older brothers, something that translates into his drive for success and status, so basically, a science student to a T.

Criminology – Hyacinth

If you study criminology, you are most likely the curiously inclined youngest Bridgerton sibling, Hyacinth. Hyacinth is an inquisitive young lady who is always excited to find out any of the gritty details of the family’s drama and scandal. Her desire to observe and learn may often be shut down by her mother, but she never gives up trying to be a part of all the commotion. With a headstrong nature and a quick wit, Hyacinth can hold her own and, therefore, without a doubt, has the skills of a criminologist.

Featured image via Netflix