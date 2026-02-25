Police investigation launched into the death of a Selly Oak woman in a prison cell

The 44-year old was found dead just one day following her arrest in Walsall

1 hour ago

Just one day after being arrested by West Midlands Police in Walsall, a 44-year old woman from Selly Oak was found dead in her cell at Bloxwich Police Station.

Her body was discovered at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 3rd February, less than 24 hours after her arrest at 6.30pm the previous day.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin were notified.

Following the woman’s death, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation to gather more information. The investigation was launched at 4.20pm the same day she was pronounced dead.

IOPC investigators were sent to the custody facility to preserve and examine the scene and recover evidence, including CCTV footage and body worn video. The IOPC will also be overseeing the police Post Incident Procedure (PIP) process for offers and staff involved.

IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell said: “My condolences go to the woman’s family and friends. Our specialist family liasion team are working with them to offer any support they can and guide them through the next stages of our investigation.

“We will examine the circumstances around the woman’s arrest, her supervision while in custody, and the actions of officers and police staff who interacted with her following the arrest on Monday evening.

“As a member of the public has died while in the care of the police, it’s important we conduct a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances.”

Police have confirmed the woman was arrested on suspicion of theft, but further details regarding the nature of her arrest or the findings of the investigation have yet to be released.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons