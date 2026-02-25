The Tab

Police investigation launched into the death of a Selly Oak woman in a prison cell

The 44-year old was found dead just one day following her arrest in Walsall

Angelique Ritter | News

Just one day after being arrested by West Midlands Police in Walsall, a 44-year old woman from Selly Oak was found dead in her cell at Bloxwich Police Station.

Her body was discovered at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 3rd February, less than 24 hours after her arrest at 6.30pm the previous day.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her next of kin were notified.

Following the woman’s death, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation to gather more information. The investigation was launched at 4.20pm the same day she was pronounced dead.

IOPC investigators were sent to the custody facility to preserve and examine the scene and recover evidence, including CCTV footage and body worn video. The IOPC will also be overseeing the police Post Incident Procedure (PIP) process for offers and staff involved.

IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell said: “My condolences go to the woman’s family and friends. Our specialist family liasion team are working with them to offer any support they can and guide them through the next stages of our investigation.

“We will examine the circumstances around the woman’s arrest, her supervision while in custody, and the actions of officers and police staff who interacted with her following the arrest on Monday evening.

“As a member of the public has died while in the care of the police, it’s important we conduct a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances.”

Police have confirmed the woman was arrested on suspicion of theft, but further details regarding the nature of her arrest or the findings of the investigation have yet to be released.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Birmingham students can call the university’s 24-hour mental health support line at 0800 917 9379.

You also can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Angelique Ritter | News
Latest
Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

Police investigation launched into the death of a Selly Oak woman in a prison cell

Angelique Ritter

The 44-year old was found dead just one day following her arrest in Walsall

Ranked: The All Stars girlie who gained most Instagram followers proves who won the war

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked!

Bonnie Blue

I had three minutes with Bonnie Blue and now I’m scared she’s carrying my baby

Hayley Soen

Bonnie has announced she’s pregnant after a recent 400-man event

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

Police investigation launched into the death of a Selly Oak woman in a prison cell

Angelique Ritter

The 44-year old was found dead just one day following her arrest in Walsall

Ranked: The All Stars girlie who gained most Instagram followers proves who won the war

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked!

Bonnie Blue

I had three minutes with Bonnie Blue and now I’m scared she’s carrying my baby

Hayley Soen

Bonnie has announced she’s pregnant after a recent 400-man event