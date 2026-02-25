Ranked: The All Stars girlie who gained most Instagram followers proves who won the war

1 hour ago

Now that Love Island All Stars is over, it’s time to have a look at which girlie gained the most followers on Instagram. Everyone was constantly chopping and changing between team Belle, Samie, Lucinda and Whitney, but this proves who really won the war. And honestly, I’m shocked!

Whitney – 34,664

In last place is Whitney, who only gained a pretty low 34k followers over the past 30 days. Everyone was constantly calling her out for getting involved in other people’s drama, so it’s not surprising really. Yamen is a green flag, but Whitney’s redemption arc didn’t exactly go to plan.

Lucinda – 71,874

Next up is shockingly Lucinda! Everyone was constantly backing her when she was being “bullied” and it seemed like the whole internet turned into Lucinda lovers at one point. I got the impression everyone was rooting for her and Sean to win, but I guess the support wasn’t actually as big as it looked.

Leanne – 77,677

Leanne gained slightly more than Lucinda at 77k followers. She was never going to gain the most because she was quite a quiet character in the villa, but she’s definitely gained a few more stans, and people are totally obsessed with her and Scott. I love this for her.

Millie – 87,849

Now onto the top three. In third place, with 87k followers gained, is Queen Millie. She’s the loveliest person you’ll ever meet, doesn’t get into any drama and is the best friend to everyone. I’m not surprised she got even more followers from All Stars. Everyone can see what an amazing person she is.

Samie – 166,747

The person who gained the second most followers is Samie with a whopping 166k. Amidst all the “mean girl” comments on social media, there were clearly loads of people who took a liking to Samie, and it looks like going on All Stars for the second time has really boosted her career.

Belle – 183,184

And the top spot goes to Belle. Yep, “bully” Belle gained a staggering 183k followers from her All Stars stint. She might have only come in fourth place alongside Harrison, but she was clearly loved by the public despite all those screaming matches at Lucinda. She well and truly won the war. Sorry Lucinda!

Featured image credit: ITV