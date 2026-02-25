The Tab

Ranked: The All Stars girlie who gained most Instagram followers proves who won the war

I’m shocked!

Ellissa Bain

Now that Love Island All Stars is over, it’s time to have a look at which girlie gained the most followers on Instagram. Everyone was constantly chopping and changing between team Belle, Samie, Lucinda and Whitney, but this proves who really won the war. And honestly, I’m shocked!

Whitney – 34,664

Credit: ITV

In last place is Whitney, who only gained a pretty low 34k followers over the past 30 days. Everyone was constantly calling her out for getting involved in other people’s drama, so it’s not surprising really. Yamen is a green flag, but Whitney’s redemption arc didn’t exactly go to plan.

Lucinda – 71,874

Credit: ITV

Next up is shockingly Lucinda! Everyone was constantly backing her when she was being “bullied” and it seemed like the whole internet turned into Lucinda lovers at one point. I got the impression everyone was rooting for her and Sean to win, but I guess the support wasn’t actually as big as it looked.

Leanne – 77,677

Credit: ITV

Leanne gained slightly more than Lucinda at 77k followers. She was never going to gain the most because she was quite a quiet character in the villa, but she’s definitely gained a few more stans, and people are totally obsessed with her and Scott. I love this for her.

Millie – 87,849

Credit: ITV

Now onto the top three. In third place, with 87k followers gained, is Queen Millie. She’s the loveliest person you’ll ever meet, doesn’t get into any drama and is the best friend to everyone. I’m not surprised she got even more followers from All Stars. Everyone can see what an amazing person she is.

Samie – 166,747

Credit: ITV

The person who gained the second most followers is Samie with a whopping 166k. Amidst all the “mean girl” comments on social media, there were clearly loads of people who took a liking to Samie, and it looks like going on All Stars for the second time has really boosted her career.

Belle – 183,184

Credit: ITV

And the top spot goes to Belle. Yep, “bully” Belle gained a staggering 183k followers from her All Stars stint. She might have only come in fourth place alongside Harrison, but she was clearly loved by the public despite all those screaming matches at Lucinda. She well and truly won the war. Sorry Lucinda!

Featured image credit: ITV

Ellissa Bain
Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

Scott Leanne real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

They didn’t get the £50k, but Scott and Leanne were the real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

Latest
Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

