Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars 2026 is officially over, but where do all the couples stand now? Here’s a full rundown of which stage each relationship is at, and how things are really going.

Lucinda and Sean – official

Credit: ITV

Sean and Lucinda are the only ones who are officially boyfriend and girlfriend after he popped the question in the villa, and they’re still super loved up. In an interview after the final, Sean was asked if marriage is on the cards, and he joked: “The way I move it will be soon!” They actually seem really happy together.

Belle and Harrison – seeing how things go

Credit: ITV

As for Belle and Harrison, they’re just taking things slow right now. Apparently, there’s a connection there, but they’re nowhere near going official and are still just dating and getting to know each other. Belle said it’s “still early days” but they’ve been enjoying spending time together outside the villa. Seems a bit fake to me.

Leanne and Scott – exclusive

Credit: ITV

Scott and Leanne made things exclusive in the villa, and things are definitely heading in the right direction. He said he “100 per cent” plans to make her his girlfriend on the outside, but just wanted to “make a moment for her” and there are “much nicer things and much more meaningful things you can do on the outside”. He also wants to meet her family first.

Millie and Zac – majorly loved up

Credit: ITV

Since the moment they met, Millie and Zac have been obsessed with each other. They’re not exclusive or official yet, but their connection is definitely undeniable. I’m sure it will only be a few weeks before these two lovebirds become boyfriend and girlfriend on the outside.

Samie and Ciaran – really happy together

Credit: ITV

The same goes for Samie and Ciaran, who are clearly really happy together and on the right track towards a happy relationship. They’re already planning to go on holiday together after winning the whopping $50k prize pot, and are happily continuing to date outside the villa.

Kyra and Curtis – things ended badly

Credit: ITV

Things are well and truly done between Curtis and Kyra after they were dumped together. She thought things were going well, until he posted a TikTok video asking his followers to find him a Valentine just a few days after they left the villa. Awkward! She seemed pretty pissed off during the final.

Jessy and Tommy – it’s not looking good

Credit: ITV

As for Jess and Tommy, it’s not looking good between them. On the Love Island podcast, he said it’s “still early days” and he doesn’t want to “put any pressure on,” but people are convinced they’ve already gone their separate ways. These two need to admit they’re just friends and there’s no connection there, and move on.

Sher and Jack –  getting to know each other

Credit: ITV

Sher and Jack have carried on chatting outside the villa and are hopeful about things working out, because he visits New York a lot, so she’ll be able to see him from Miami. But they aren’t very serious yet. She said they feel so “comfortable” outside the villa and it feels “different” in the real world. In a good way.

Imani and Konnor – on the right track

And finally, Imani and Konnor are still dating, too. They seemed pretty loved up during the live final, and people were shocked that they are still together. It’s not clear exactly how serious things are getting between them, but they definitely seem to be on the right track.

