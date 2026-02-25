A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

The Tab
It’s been almost a year since Lily Allen finalised her divorce from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, and she has now confirmed that she has a boyfriend.

Lily Allen, 40, met David Harbour on Hinge and was married to him from 2020 to 2025. She released her album West End Girl, which is widely believed to have been inspired by their split.

Now, she has officially confirmed that she is in a relationship, putting an end to months of speculation. When asked who the last person she had texted was, during a recent interview with Grazia, Lily blushed and squealed, “My boyfriend!”

So, who is Lily Allen’s boyfriend?

It’s Jonah Freud, a 28-year-old London-based writer and artist, and the great-great-grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. Jonah is also the founder of Reference Point, a quirky bookstore and bar in London, and comes from a well-connected family. His father is Matthew Freud, the PR entrepreneur, and his mother is Caroline Hutton, who was once married to Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer.

Lily and Jonah have been spotted together several times over the past few months. They were first linked publicly at Lily’s London Christmas party in December last year, where they were seen kissing. Since then, the couple has been spotted strolling the streets of Rome, attending a Valentino fashion show in Paris, and generally looking very cosy together.

Speaking about dating after her divorce, Lily admitted it hasn’t been easy. Back in October, she told Interview Magazine that online dating was “depressing” and “awful, especially if you’re going through heartbreak.” She also said she wasn’t really looking to date another celebrity, so it seems Jonah really took her by surprise.

In fact, the West End Girl singer has been open about how vulnerable the album made her feel. She explained that it was written in just ten days after her split from Harbour. And she insisted that it was “not a cruel album,” but rather “an act of desperation.”

Lily Allen is also set to return to the stage soon, kicking off her UK theatre and arena tour. And, well… if she’s performing with a smile, it’s probably because she’s found a new love in her life.

Celebrity David Harbour Music
