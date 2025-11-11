Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps
Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes
This year has proved one thing: Love is digital now. And not just us mortals, but celebrities are out here swiping, matching and falling head over heels on dating apps. From politicians and pop icons to Olympic athletes, the stars are proving that love in the digital age is very much alive. So, here are all the vibey celebrities who met on dating apps.
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch
Amy revealed in her book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo that she and SNL’s Vanessa Bayer joined Raya for a laugh. And that “for fun” swipe turned into a two-year romance.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
As reported by WSJ. Magazine, Simone messaged NFL player Jonathan first. He admitted on the Pivot podcast that he had no idea who she was. They got married in 2023.
David Harbour and Lily Allen
Stranger Things star David Harbour told GQ Hype he was in London filming Black Widow when he matched with Lily on Raya. She later told The Jonathan Ross Show she thought he was “a sexy policeman from a reality show.” They were married for four years.
Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong
The comedian told Nikki Glaser’s “You Up” podcast that Lily sent the first message on Raya, and they chatted for months before meeting in New York. They married in Big Sur in 2020, surrounded by redwoods and good vibes.
Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins
View this post on Instagram
In SiriusXM Radio Andy’s show, This Is Us star Chrissy revealed that she met Bradley on Bumble in 2020 and called him her “best friend.”
Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski
View this post on Instagram
As PEOPLE reported, Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, matched with Claudia Sulewski on a dating app in 2018 and is now engaged.
Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji
View this post on Instagram
The power couple of 2025 matched on Hinge way back in 2021 and are now happily married. With Zohran Mamdani‘s historic win, Rama Duwaji became the first Gen Z First Lady of NYC.
For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.