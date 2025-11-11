The Tab
Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

This year has proved one thing: Love is digital now. And not just us mortals, but celebrities are out here swiping, matching and falling head over heels on dating apps. From politicians and pop icons to Olympic athletes, the stars are proving that love in the digital age is very much alive. So, here are all the vibey celebrities who met on dating apps.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

Image credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy revealed in her book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo that she and SNL’s Vanessa Bayer joined Raya for a laugh. And that “for fun” swipe turned into a two-year romance.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

As reported by WSJ. Magazine, Simone messaged NFL player Jonathan first. He admitted on the Pivot podcast that he had no idea who she was. They got married in 2023.

David Harbour and Lily Allen

Image credit: Lily Allen/Instagram

Stranger Things star David Harbour told GQ Hype he was in London filming Black Widow when he matched with Lily on Raya. She later told The Jonathan Ross Show she thought he was “a sexy policeman from a reality show.” They were married for four years.

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong

Image credit: Lily Kwong/Instagram

The comedian told Nikki Glaser’s “You Up” podcast that Lily sent the first message on Raya, and they chatted for months before meeting in New York. They married in Big Sur in 2020, surrounded by redwoods and good vibes.

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins

In SiriusXM Radio Andy’s show, This Is Us star Chrissy revealed that she met Bradley on Bumble in 2020 and called him her “best friend.”

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FINNEAS (@finneas)

As PEOPLE reported, Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, matched with Claudia Sulewski on a dating app in 2018 and is now engaged.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

The power couple of 2025 matched on Hinge way back in 2021 and are now happily married. With Zohran Mamdani‘s historic win, Rama Duwaji became the first Gen Z First Lady of NYC.

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
