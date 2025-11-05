The Tab
Banned Olympic hopeful OnlyFans plane video

Olympic hopeful explains what was in the plane video for OnlyFans that got him banned from sport

‘I think the outcome is very extreme’

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Olympic hopeful and OnlyFans creator Kurts Adams Rozentals has been banned from Paddle UK for two years after posting a video on Instagram showing a sexual act on a plane, and he has now spoken out about it.

Rozentals, 23, had joined  OnlyFans in December 2024 to help fund his canoeing career. He earned more than £100,000 between January and May 2025, far surpassing the £16,000 annual grant he received from Paddle UK.

After he posted the video, he received a two-year ban. The disciplinary panel ruled the clip “explicit” and said it brought the sport into “serious disrepute.” The ban prevents him from competing or training and removes him from the World Class Programme, putting his 2028 Olympic ambitions on hold.

And now he has actually spoken out about the video.

What Rozentals has said about the video

Rozentals has consistently described the video as “edgy” rather than explicit. He also said that it was a “very extreme” decision from Paddle UK. In an interview with Sky News, he said, “I think the outcome is very extreme. I’m only human. I make mistakes, but banning me for two years… I think it’s pretty wild.”

He then added, “It didn’t get removed by Instagram… it wasn’t explicit. It wasn’t anything that’s not suitable for Instagram.”

He also said, “In regards to the social media content, of course, it’s not what they want their athletes to be ideally making. It’s obviously edgy content. I understand the image that they [Paddle UK] want athletes to portray. And it does not align with the image that Paddle UK is trying to cultivate of professionalism and whatnot. But also, that doesn’t get views. That also doesn’t get that doesn’t drive attention. And that’s not going to drive sponsorships.”

Rozentals didn’t exactly say what was in the video, but he told LADbible that the clip “wasn’t anything that crazy” and that “a bigger deal has been made out of it than needed.”

Rozentals noted that while the plane video earned him thousands of pounds in just a few hours, it “wasn’t his highest earning video by any means.”

He defended the video’s compliance with social media rules and said the controversy was overblown. “I’ve gotten a lot of heat about OnlyFans, but I don’t regret it. It’s allowed me to put food on the table and enjoy training,” Rozentals said.

Throughout his interviews, Rozentals has emphasised that the video reflected nothing illegal. And that the attention it received was more about perception than the actual content.

He’s just not that into you: A Bristol student’s guide to dating

Millie Balding

He’s not obsessed with you, he’s just from Bristol

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

