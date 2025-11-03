Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

9 hours ago

Kurts Adams Rozentals, the canoeist who was forced to choose between the Olympics and OnlyFans, has been banned from competing for two years.

Earlier this year, you might remember that Kurts Adams Rozentals went viral when Paddle UK booted him out of its World Class Programme, a fast track to the Olympics. Though he wasn’t certain at the time, he believed it was down to his presence on OnlyFans.

“I have been posting videos that are consciously made to be edgy in order to drive conversions to my ‘spicy content page’, to fund this ultimate dream of going to the Olympics,” he said at the time.

Now, following a disciplinary panel and lengthy investigation, he has been banned from training and competing alongside having his Olympic dreams squashed for good.

Kurts Adams Rozentals filmed OnlyFans content on a plane

Back in March, Kurts Adams Rozentals uploaded a “s*x act” he had filmed during a flight, and it was this that ultimately got him kicked out of the Team GB programme.

After offering an explanation to the governing body, the panel said that he “admitted posting an explicit video on their public Instagram profile which was subsequently removed given its explicit nature.”

At the hearing, the OnlyFans lad was told that his post constituted “indecent, offensive or immoral behaviour” and an “offensive use of social media” that culminated in gross misconduct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurts Adams (@kurtsadams)

Speaking to BBC Sport after the ban, he said: “Looking back now, I probably wouldn’t post something like that. But I remember the state of mind I was in when I did film it and post it. It was the first time in my life I saw real progress in my financial situation. It was the first time I was able to fund the training myself.

“It was the first time I was able to get my mum something nice after her sacrificing everything in order to allow me to chase my dream. And it came from crazy videos like the one that got me banned. I saw a direct correlation of me making those type of videos and my life situation improving. So, I was in this state of mind where I knew that all I have to do to continue this, is keep making videos like this. It’s a crazy world we live in. I don’t regret it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurts Adams (@kurtsadams)

We earlier learned that financial issues were a driving force behind Kurts Adams Rozentals’ joining of OnlyFans, with Paddle UK only funnelling £16k into his career. Though that might seem like a lot, he detailed how it barely covered training, equipment, preparation, and travel for a full-time athlete.

You’d think that Paddle UK would focus more on helping working-class kids get into the sport, rather than penalise them for something which – let’s be really honest – has little to no effect on the canoeing sport as a whole.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Garry Bowden/Shutterstock and Kurts Adams Rozentals/Instagram