The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Trust me, it’s not what you think

1 hour ago

Yesterday, the Stranger Things cast members gathered at the Paley Museum in New York to celebrate the last season of the hit Netflix series, but fans were shocked to notice two major faces missing.

Amidst Millie Bobby Brown’s recent bullying allegations against her co-star David Harbour, the two had been displaying a united front and were even pictured standing side-by-side at the Los Angeles premiere of the show. So, naturally, people have started questioning what the actual reason for their absence yesterday is.

Lily Allen’s 50-year-old ex-partner missed the Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration event following a recent incident where he reportedly snatched a man’s hat at a gastropub in Encinitas, California on Saturday. However, a spokesperson for the Paley Center told People ahead of the premiere that Harbour will “not be present due to a scheduling conflict”.

Millie, on the other hand, recently suffered an arm injury from a fall, which could be the reason for her absence. On Monday 15th December, the 21-year-old actress missed a scheduled Good Morning America appearance. She instead joined the show virtually, explaining that an injury kept her from attending in person.

Cast members who did attend the New York premiere include Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower and Caleb McLaughlin. They were spotted smiling alongside the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, on the red carpet.

Though it is not confirmed exactly when Harbour dropped out of the event, his name was nowhere to be seen on the website’s page advertising the event, despite him being in the original line-up.

Last month, Millie informed the Hollywood Reporter that she and Harbour were showing solidarity while promoting the show’s new season. She said: “We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything”.

David Harbour has been contacted for comment.

