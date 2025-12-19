The Tab
The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Trust me, it’s not what you think

Esther Knowles

Yesterday, the Stranger Things cast members gathered at the Paley Museum in New York to celebrate the last season of the hit Netflix series, but fans were shocked to notice two major faces missing.

Amidst Millie Bobby Brown’s recent bullying allegations against her co-star David Harbour, the two had been displaying a united front and were even pictured standing side-by-side at the Los Angeles premiere of the show. So, naturally, people have started questioning what the actual reason for their absence yesterday is. 

Lily Allen’s 50-year-old ex-partner missed the Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration event following a recent incident where he reportedly snatched a man’s hat at a gastropub in Encinitas, California on Saturday. However, a spokesperson for the Paley Center told People ahead of the premiere that Harbour will “not be present due to a scheduling conflict”.

Millie, on the other hand, recently suffered an arm injury from a fall, which could be the reason for her absence. On Monday 15th December, the 21-year-old actress missed a scheduled Good Morning America appearance. She instead joined the show virtually, explaining that an injury kept her from attending in person.

Cast members who did attend the New York premiere include Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Jamie Campbell Bower and Caleb McLaughlin. They were spotted smiling alongside the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, on the red carpet.

Though it is not confirmed exactly when Harbour dropped out of the event, his name was nowhere to be seen on the website’s page advertising the event, despite him being in the original line-up.

Last month, Millie informed the Hollywood Reporter that she and Harbour were showing solidarity while promoting the show’s new season. She said: “We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything”.

David Harbour has been contacted for comment.

Featured image credit: via Instagram @milliebobbybrown and @dkharbour 

Bosh-ed it: Inside Thomas Skinner’s chaotic beef with the BBC as he reportedly wants to sue

Hebe Hancock

He just can’t let it go

‘I was 14’: Quen Blackwell claims 50 Cent made ‘disgusting’ comment in resurfaced video

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The shocking clip is all over X

University of Edinburgh staff agree to pause strike action for remainder of academic year

Francesca Eke

Lecturers came to an agreement after nine days of strike action so far this year

Clifton Suspension Bridge safety review after bereaved families’ campaign

Katy Bright

Safety measures at Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge are under review following calls from bereaved families who believe stronger deterrents could help prevent suicide

netflix simon cowell the next act band december 10

Simon Cowell details exactly how staged (or not) finding December 10 on The Next Act was

Claudia Cox

He insists he didn’t pre-plan who would be in the band

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Esther Knowles

Trust me, it’s not what you think

All these people vow to be the ‘next Bonnie Blue’ and their first stunts are stomach churning

Hayley Soen

What has she started?

Bailey MAFS

‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

Kieran Galpin

‘I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke’

December 10 just performed its first gig at a primary school and TikTok is being savage

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The boy band can’t catch a break

‘Is pegging gay?’: Bangor University’s controversial debate goes viral

Sienna Wilson

‘I’m not sure what the 1849 founders of the society would be thinking about a pegging debate. But I’m sure they’d appreciate the humour of it’

