The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Esther Knowles | News

Another year, another secondary school ranking that makes us feel tragically inferior about our own educational background.

The Sunday Times has dropped its annual ranking of UK schools based, and the top 10 state schools smell so much of money that you could easily mistake them for private schools.

The league table is based on how well the GCSE (or IGCSE) and A-Level students did in summer 2025.

So here the 10 best state schools for 2026 according to The Sunday Times. Spoiler alert: they’re all grammar.

10. Reading School

It’s hardly surprising that a selective boys’ grammar school has made the top 10. Just in case you thought only private schools were posh, how does a boarding school with a strong focus on rugby and cricket sound to you? 

9. Altrincham Grammar School for Girls

And now for the female equivalent. This “wholly selective” girls’ grammar school in Greater Manchester makes children undergo rigorous admissions testing before they can study there.

8. The Henrietta Barnett School

And yet another girls’ grammar school. The academy in the Hampstead Garden Suburb in London is famed for its outstanding exam results and reliable Oxbridge pipeline. 

7. King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford

This Chelmsford grammar school dates all the way back to 1551 when a royal warrant of Edward VI established a free school for the education in the Anglican religion and classical languages. Talk about a history to brag about!

6. Pate’s Grammar School

This highly selective school in Cheltenham was founded back in 1574 with a fund bestowed to Corpus Christi College, Oxford. Unsurprisingly, its pupils frequently receive Oxbridge offers. 

5. The Tiffin Girls’ School

If you live in London, you will already have heard about Tiffin. The selective grammar school in Kingston is famous for its highly rigorous entrance requirements and consistently flawless exam results.

4. Colchester Royal Grammar School


Any school with the word “royal” in the name just has to be fancy. Turns out, with the option for boarding, Colchester Royal Grammar School is no exception! 

3. St Olave’s Grammar School

Another one with a historic background of royalty. This highly selective London boys’ school was founded by royal charter in 1571.

2. Wilson’s School

This boys’ grammar school was founded in Camberwell in 1615, making it one of the oldest state schools in the country. Seriously, what is it with all these super old schools being so high-achieving? 

1. Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet

As if you hadn’t already guessed, the top performing state school is also a selective grammar school with a rich royal history. Located in Greater London, it was founded in 1573 by Robert Dudley and 1st Earl of Leicester in the name of Queen Elizabeth I. 

