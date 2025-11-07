The Tab
Zohran Mamdani's wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Suchismita Ghosh | Politics

Zohran Mamdani just made political history with his win, but his wife, Rama Duwaji, is going viral for her shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC.

On Tuesday, 4 November, Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. His win made him the first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage, and the first born in Africa to lead the city.

The new mayor of NYC is 34 years old, and his wife is only 28. Now, people can’t believe how young the city’s new power couple actually is.

Born in Uganda, Mamdani grew up in New York and became a US citizen in 2018. In his victory speech, he promised a new era of “relentless improvement,” declaring:

“Let the words we’ve spoken together, the dreams we’ve dreamt together, become the agenda we deliver together. New York, this power, it’s yours. This city belongs to you.”

But even as his political triumph went viral, it was his age that really stunned people online. At just 34, Mamdani is the youngest New York City mayor in more than 100 years.

She’s the first-ever Gen Z First Lady of New York City

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Rama Duwaji, born in 1997, is 28 years old, placing her firmly in Gen Z territory and making her the first member of her generation to take on the role of NYC’s First Lady.

The Syrian-American illustrator and animator met Mamdani on the dating app Hinge, and the two tied the knot in a City Hall ceremony earlier this year. Sharing the news on Instagram, Mamdani wrote, “Rama isn’t just my wife; she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”

Rama has built an impressive creative career and has amassed over 265,000 Instagram followers.

The internet can’t believe how young they are

When news of the couple’s ages broke, social media exploded with disbelief. One user on X joked, “Mamdani’s wife is literally my age. It’s so over.” Another wrote, “Gotta be honest, low-key feeling bad that Mamdani’s only two years older than me and now has the keys to the greatest city.” A third added, “Mamdani’s wifey is one year older than me, she’s WINNING IN LIFE.”

And one person summed it up perfectly, “A Gen Z First Lady and a socialist mayor? NYC’s about to have its coolest era yet.”

Well, a Gen Z First Lady and a millennial mayor might just be the kind of leadership combo New York City’s been waiting for.

Featured image credit: Liri Agami/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

