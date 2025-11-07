The Tab
Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji cast their vote in the election

How Zohran Mamdani’s extremely cool artist wife Rama Duwaji helped win the New York election

I had no idea she was contributing behind-the-scenes

Claudia Cox | Politics

The internet is officially obsessed with the mayor-elect of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and his vibey artist wife Rama Duwaji. Although she generally stays out of the limelight, she actually did plenty to help her husband during the campaign. Here are all the behind-the-scenes ways Rama Duwaji was subtly helping Zohran Mamdani win the election.

Rama Duwaji helped with the branding and iconography for Zohran Mamdani’s campaign

She’s a succesfull animator, illustrator and ceramist. Her art about Gaza has probably popped up on your feed at some point. So, it makes sense that she would have been consulted on the visuals for her husband’s campaign.

Rama Duwaji worked with the designer Aneesh Bhoopathy on the distinctive logo, font and graphics for the campaign. The blue is the colour of the New York Mets, the amber is reminiscent of Metrocards (the New York equivalent of an Oyster card) and the font has a distinct vintage Bollywood vibe.

Rama does support Zohran at political events

You might not have noticed, but she was there for his rally at the end of October and his interview on The Daily Show. Rama and Zohran voted for him together on polling day. She joined him on-stage for his victory speech on 4th November. Zohran Mamdani thanked his wife Rama Duwaji for supporting him throughout the election, and said: “There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment.”

She advised her husband on his social media

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

Rama also advised Zohran on how to up his social media game, according to CNN. Well, he now has 8.5 million Instagram followers, she’s nearly racked up a million herself, and Gen Z who live nowhere near New York are proclaiming the couple their “mayor” and “first lady”. I’m guessing this helped x

Rama’s own pages are mostly focused on her art. But she has acted on socials to boost her husband’s image. After Zohran was nominated in June, she posted some cute photo booth pics of them, and wrote she “couldn’t possibly be prouder”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RAMA DUWAJI (@ramaduwaji)

She pops up in the comments section of his posts sometimes.

rama and zohran mayor how she helped him win campaign instagram comment

(Image via Instagram)

Her art appears to subtly reinforce her husband’s political views

Now, obviously Rama is a very successful artist in her own right, and her work has been political well before she met Zohran on Hinge. Many of her illustrations depict women in Syria, famine in Gaza, and pro-Palestine protesters. Zohran is very critical of the Israeli government.

Lisa Burns, a professor of media studies at Quinnipiac University, explained to CNN: “What she is posting has been in line with many of the things that Mamdani has talked about. I’m starting to see some of that work merging, where the advocacy work that she is doing will support the work he is doing — even if it’s separate — as opposed to detracting from it.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Politics US Viral
Claudia Cox | Politics
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Migrants

Migrants will be forced to pass this test to enter the UK, but the question is – can you?

uk univeristy students i think graduating at durham university

The six hugest changes to UK universities and tuition fees in the government’s new plan

Latest

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!