We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Zohran Mamdani is the type of politician I have only dreamed of since the halcyon days of Jeremy Corbyn, and he has no bearing on my day to day life at all. He feels like my mayor, and that’s maybe only because I went to New York City for the first time ever last week. I digress, but his election victory has been nothing short of euphoric for socialists all over because it truly feels like someone with progressive politics can claim a victory and we’re not in this inescapable right wing downfall that it’s felt like we’ve been in since Covid. Better still, not only is Mamdani just a good vibe and has an incredibly chic wife who’s now MY First Lady, he also used to have a rap career where Zohran performed as Mr Cardamom – and his old Twitter is iconic.

Mamdani has a huge love of hiphop

Before getting into politics properly, Zohran Mamdani was a rapper who went by Young Cardamom. He eventually adapted his stage name to Mr Cardamom and released a song called Nani in 2019. It has a fair few streams on Spotify and got some press coverage at the time – and had a music video which featured legendary cookbook author and actress Madhur Jaffrey.

It did make me think I wonder if Mr Cardamom ever thought that he as an upcoming rapper would go on to see himself as Zohran Mamdani become the mayor of New York City – his tweets certainly don’t suggest so.

The Cardamom era was wholesome

His tweets show him promoting the heck out of Nani which was his big single. He’s in the supermarket just vibing.

It’s all very nan focussed to be fair, and if anyone can remind me to ring my grandma more it’s actually Zohran Mamdani and his old rapper twitter.

One of the most wholesome that really shows how far he’s come is where he just states the very humbling amount of followers he had…

Currently sitting on 4 followers, let’s goooo! — Mr. Cardamom (@MrCardamom) March 2, 2019

Nothing has actually made me feel more motivated than realising one day you can have four followers and a rap career and a dream, the next you can be the left’s global hope for an elected socialist revolution. Very beautiful.

