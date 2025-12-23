The Tab

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Influencer Piper Rockelle faced a lot of backlash after she shared the link to a “spicy” Fanvue account just a month after turning 18, and now she’s revealed the reason she actually did it.

Piper first became famous as a child. She had millions followers on Musical.ly at seven and launched her YouTube channel when she was nine. The 18-year-old was the main focus of the Netflix documentary series Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which covered the benefits and setbacks of being an internet-famous child.

A couple of months ago, she shared a link to her Fanvue account, where she shares “exclusive” content with her followers. She’s hinted at making a lot of money from this business venture, but hasn’t shared the exact amount.

“Why did I drop the link right when I turned 18? Of course, I was joking about it and sh*t, but that was a big decision for me to make,” Piper said in a recent video.

She continued: “I didn’t even drop the actual link. I still wanted to make sure this is the lifestyle that I wanted, because I knew I was going to get so much backlash, I was probably going to lose a lot of people in my life, I was going to have to sacrifice like ‘innocence’ or whatever.”

Piper’s Fanvue account is mostly full of underwear pictures and other “suggestive” content, but in a recent video, she’s told her followers she’ll be sharing more exclusive content from 1st January.

“I know it might be hard to see, like, someone that you might’ve watched for a really long time turn into who they are as an adult, but like I think I’m pretty visible with how I do kind of choose different things than the average person on here,” Piper added.

“On social media, a lot of these people portray themselves to be like, really, really pure innocent people. Just because our dreams are not the same does not make them not meaningful. You do what you do, I do what I do, and the only thing that we are responsible for is ourselves.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via @piperrockelle on Instagram
More on: Influencers TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

homeless Tylor Chase Shaun Weiss help

After heartbreaking videos, Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss offers real help to homeless Tylor Chase

Brooklyn

The pathetic reason Brooklyn Beckham BLOCKED his entire family as younger brother exposes him

Piper Rockelle from Bad Influence Netflix doc starts ‘spicy’ account a month after turning 18

Latest
Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’

Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’