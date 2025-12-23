Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

2 hours ago

Influencer Piper Rockelle faced a lot of backlash after she shared the link to a “spicy” Fanvue account just a month after turning 18, and now she’s revealed the reason she actually did it.

Piper first became famous as a child. She had millions followers on Musical.ly at seven and launched her YouTube channel when she was nine. The 18-year-old was the main focus of the Netflix documentary series Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which covered the benefits and setbacks of being an internet-famous child.

A couple of months ago, she shared a link to her Fanvue account, where she shares “exclusive” content with her followers. She’s hinted at making a lot of money from this business venture, but hasn’t shared the exact amount.

“Why did I drop the link right when I turned 18? Of course, I was joking about it and sh*t, but that was a big decision for me to make,” Piper said in a recent video.

She continued: “I didn’t even drop the actual link. I still wanted to make sure this is the lifestyle that I wanted, because I knew I was going to get so much backlash, I was probably going to lose a lot of people in my life, I was going to have to sacrifice like ‘innocence’ or whatever.”

Piper’s Fanvue account is mostly full of underwear pictures and other “suggestive” content, but in a recent video, she’s told her followers she’ll be sharing more exclusive content from 1st January.

“I know it might be hard to see, like, someone that you might’ve watched for a really long time turn into who they are as an adult, but like I think I’m pretty visible with how I do kind of choose different things than the average person on here,” Piper added.

“On social media, a lot of these people portray themselves to be like, really, really pure innocent people. Just because our dreams are not the same does not make them not meaningful. You do what you do, I do what I do, and the only thing that we are responsible for is ourselves.”

