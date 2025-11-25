The Tab

Piper Rockelle from Bad Influence Netflix doc starts NSFW account a month after turning 18

She’s been getting lots of backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Child influencer and YouTuber Piper Rockelle, the main focus of the Bad Influencers documentary, has started an NSFW Fanvue account just weeks after she turned 18 years old.

Piper has been an influencer since she was eight years old and has over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

In April this year, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing came out on Netflix, and focused on Piper Rockelle’s YouTube career and her “squad”, the kids she would regularly collab with. The documentary brought up important issues around child labour and what it’s like growing up famous.

During the documentary, lots of people accused Piper Rockelle’s mum of exploiting her for money, which both Piper and her mum strongly deny.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she responded to the widespread concern after the documentary.

“I’m safe,” she says. “I don’t need to be helped. They want publicity. They want sympathy. It’s my turn now.”

Now, the influencer has started sharing exclusive content on a Fanvue account, after her 18th birthday on 21st August. In a new TikTok, she addressed some of the criticism she’d been getting for jumping into making NSFW content as soon as she became a legal adult.

“I’m just not one to be scamming people. I’m already this far in, and look at the hate I’m getting. Might as well make the most of it,” she said.

She’s been making videos with Sophie Rain, a super successful OnlyFans creator, and even made a video telling Sophie how much she had made in her first month creating videos for Fanvue.

@piperrockelle

@Sophie Rain #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – 🎀Piper Rockelle🎀

“Oh my god, I actually have some competition now,” Sophie said.

Piper hasn’t shared how much she makes on Fanvue publicly, but her account currently has over 40k followers, and her net worth is £4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sophie Rain has previously been criticised for doing TikTok collabs with Piper even before she turned 18 on the Bop House TikTok account, a content creator house made up of women who have OnlyFans accounts.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Influencers Netflix Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Exactly what YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested for, and how long he faces in prison

There’s a spooky detail about Trinity’s huge sacrifice Squid Game: The Challenge left out

Latest

Leicester student shares story of ‘torture’ at university flat after belt video goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The video is all over TikTok

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Leicester student shares story of ‘torture’ at university flat after belt video goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The video is all over TikTok

Here’s exactly how to have the perfect house Christmas

May Thomson

A guide to Durham student house festivities

Police appeal for witnesses after teen stabbed at Birmingham university football game

Francesca Eke

The teenager was stabbed by The Aston Triangle on university campus after a football match turned violent

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’