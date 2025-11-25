Piper Rockelle from Bad Influence Netflix doc starts NSFW account a month after turning 18

6 hours ago

Child influencer and YouTuber Piper Rockelle, the main focus of the Bad Influencers documentary, has started an NSFW Fanvue account just weeks after she turned 18 years old.

Piper has been an influencer since she was eight years old and has over 12 million subscribers on YouTube.

In April this year, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing came out on Netflix, and focused on Piper Rockelle’s YouTube career and her “squad”, the kids she would regularly collab with. The documentary brought up important issues around child labour and what it’s like growing up famous.

During the documentary, lots of people accused Piper Rockelle’s mum of exploiting her for money, which both Piper and her mum strongly deny.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she responded to the widespread concern after the documentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piper Rockelle (@piperrockelle)

“I’m safe,” she says. “I don’t need to be helped. They want publicity. They want sympathy. It’s my turn now.”

Now, the influencer has started sharing exclusive content on a Fanvue account, after her 18th birthday on 21st August. In a new TikTok, she addressed some of the criticism she’d been getting for jumping into making NSFW content as soon as she became a legal adult.

“I’m just not one to be scamming people. I’m already this far in, and look at the hate I’m getting. Might as well make the most of it,” she said.

She’s been making videos with Sophie Rain, a super successful OnlyFans creator, and even made a video telling Sophie how much she had made in her first month creating videos for Fanvue.

“Oh my god, I actually have some competition now,” Sophie said.

Piper hasn’t shared how much she makes on Fanvue publicly, but her account currently has over 40k followers, and her net worth is £4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sophie Rain has previously been criticised for doing TikTok collabs with Piper even before she turned 18 on the Bop House TikTok account, a content creator house made up of women who have OnlyFans accounts.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram