The Tab
The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

It feels like every few years, a new TV show pops up that reminds us just how fascinated we are with real-life crime stories. And now, Netflix’s The Beast in Me, starring Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, is stepping right into that space.

The Netflix show wastes no time hinting that it’s inspired by real life. In episode one, we meet Nile Jarvis. He is the oddly charismatic yet deeply unnerving real estate heir who moves in next door.

Nile is introduced as a wealthy New Yorker who has recently left the city after becoming the main suspect in his ex-wife’s disappearance. He appears perfectly polite on the surface, yet there’s something quietly off about him. His new neighbour Aggie Wiggs, a writer, finds herself pulled into his world as she tries to understand who he really is.

It doesn’t take long before things start to feel familiar.

So, is Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me based on a real person?

via Netflix

No, Nile Jarvis isn’t a real person. However, his story is clearly inspired by a very real figure: Robert Durst, the American real estate heir who spent decades surrounded by rumours, suspicion, and eventually criminal charges.

While Netflix hasn’t confirmed that the show is directly based on Durst, the similarities are striking. Nile’s father, Marvin Jarvis, runs a sprawling real estate empire with multiple Manhattan skyscrapers, much like Durst’s family business, The Durst Organisation.

Nile has a complicated relationship with his family, claiming he was the one who modernised the company and expanded its holdings, despite being passed over by his father in favour of a sibling.

Most Read

Bailey

We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne and mum Sharon both dragged this ‘sick’ celeb they cannot stand

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

His ex-wife’s disappearance mirrors Kathleen McCormack’s unresolved disappearance in 1982. And Nile’s own explanations, along with the evidence he produces, echo Durst’s controversial accounts of events.

Even his clipped, measured speech and sometimes awkward social cues remind us of Durst’s interviews captured in HBO’s The Jinx.

Although Nile is not meant to be Durst exactly, he represents the kind of privileged, unsettling man whose public image hides a darker, more dangerous reality. He’s a fictional character, but one clearly built from patterns that exist in real life.

So, is Aggie Wiggs based on anyone?

via Netflix

Aggie Wiggs, the Pulitzer Prize–winning writer who becomes entangled with Nile, is also fictional. However, her character takes loose inspiration from real-life writers who became deeply invested in the subjects they were investigating. People have pointed out parallels to Michelle McNamara, who devoted years to uncovering the Golden State Killer case. Others see hints of well-known journalists and authors who’ve become part of the true-crime stories they report on.

But, like Nile, Aggie is not meant to match any one person exactly.

While Nile Jarvis is invented, the feelings and themes around his character are grounded in real experiences. Clearly, The Beast in Me isn’t aiming to tell one exact true story. Instead, Nile represents a wealthy man who appears respectable, yet leaves destruction in his wake.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix TV Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Wait, did the Duffer Brothers just hint at who dies in Stranger Things 5? Here’s what they said

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Latest

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different