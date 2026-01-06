The Tab
what happen WW3 conscription refuse

It’s getting real, so here’s what would happen if you refused conscription in the UK during WW3

It’s a scary thought

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

With Donald Trump ordering the US military to carry out strikes on Venezuela, rising global tensions, warnings from European governments, and constant talk about WW3, a lot of people in the UK are quietly asking the same question: What if conscription comes back, and what will happen if you refuse?

Right now, there is no conscription in the UK. But if a major war broke out and Britain became directly involved, the government could legally bring it back. It’s not some far-fetched idea either; it’s something the country has done before when things escalated quickly.

Conscription, also known as the draft, is when people are legally required to join the armed forces because there aren’t enough volunteers. The last time this happened in the UK was during WW2, when men of certain ages were called up and ordered to serve.

At the time, it wasn’t just about sending everyone straight to the front line. Some people fought, but many others were placed into roles that supported the war effort from home, depending on their health, skills, and job.

If conscription were reintroduced today, there are five groups that are most likely to be drafted in the UK if WW3 actually kicks off.

But what if you were called up and simply refused?

what happen WW3 conscription refuse

via Canva

A YouGov poll found that 38 per cent of people under 40 said they’d refuse to serve if WW3 broke out. And 30 per cent claimed they would not fight even if Britain faced an “imminent invasion”.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Now, historically, refusing conscription in the UK hasn’t been taken lightly. During WW2, those who objected were taken to court and had to explain their reasons. Many were classed as conscientious objectors and reassigned to non-combat work, such as farming, hospital support or civil defence.

However, those who refused to take part in any war-related work, military or civilian, faced much harsher consequences. Some were fined, while others were sent to prison. So while refusal was possible, it wasn’t consequence-free.

It’s also worth noting that being drafted didn’t automatically mean being handed a weapon. Many people served in logistics, medical support, administration, or engineering roles instead. The aim was to use people where they were most useful, not just send everyone into battle.

On the News Agents podcast, Keir Starmer said that “nobody is talking about conscription”. He also pledged to spend five per cent of GDP on national security in the next 10 years. Still, with tensions rising and unsettling news appearing almost daily, it’s understandable that people are feeling anxious.

It’s a scary thought. Let’s just hope it never comes to that.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Canva,

More on: News Viral World War Three
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

UK prepared nuclear missile attack

An expert reveals the scary truth about how prepared the UK is for a nuclear missile attack

five places WW3 start now

Scarily close: These are the five most dangerous places on earth right now that could start WW3

Five groups UK drafted WW3

These are the five groups most likely to be drafted in the UK if WW3 actually kicks off

Latest
Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Zoe Saldaña’s controversial role where she did ‘blackface’ resurfaces after Avatar success

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even wore a fake nose

The dark messages and advice ChatGPT sent 18-year-old before his death have been revealed

Hayley Soen

Sam Nelson told ChatGPT he didn’t want to die

The Traitors’ Ross FINALLY reveals exactly how he and Netty know each other, and it’s juicy

Hebe Hancock

I’m not sure if I believe him

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Zoe Saldaña’s controversial role where she did ‘blackface’ resurfaces after Avatar success

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even wore a fake nose

The dark messages and advice ChatGPT sent 18-year-old before his death have been revealed

Hayley Soen

Sam Nelson told ChatGPT he didn’t want to die

The Traitors’ Ross FINALLY reveals exactly how he and Netty know each other, and it’s juicy

Hebe Hancock

I’m not sure if I believe him