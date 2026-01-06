It’s getting real, so here’s what would happen if you refused conscription in the UK during WW3

2 hours ago

With Donald Trump ordering the US military to carry out strikes on Venezuela, rising global tensions, warnings from European governments, and constant talk about WW3, a lot of people in the UK are quietly asking the same question: What if conscription comes back, and what will happen if you refuse?

Right now, there is no conscription in the UK. But if a major war broke out and Britain became directly involved, the government could legally bring it back. It’s not some far-fetched idea either; it’s something the country has done before when things escalated quickly.

Conscription, also known as the draft, is when people are legally required to join the armed forces because there aren’t enough volunteers. The last time this happened in the UK was during WW2, when men of certain ages were called up and ordered to serve.

At the time, it wasn’t just about sending everyone straight to the front line. Some people fought, but many others were placed into roles that supported the war effort from home, depending on their health, skills, and job.

If conscription were reintroduced today, there are five groups that are most likely to be drafted in the UK if WW3 actually kicks off.

But what if you were called up and simply refused?

A YouGov poll found that 38 per cent of people under 40 said they’d refuse to serve if WW3 broke out. And 30 per cent claimed they would not fight even if Britain faced an “imminent invasion”.

Now, historically, refusing conscription in the UK hasn’t been taken lightly. During WW2, those who objected were taken to court and had to explain their reasons. Many were classed as conscientious objectors and reassigned to non-combat work, such as farming, hospital support or civil defence.

However, those who refused to take part in any war-related work, military or civilian, faced much harsher consequences. Some were fined, while others were sent to prison. So while refusal was possible, it wasn’t consequence-free.

It’s also worth noting that being drafted didn’t automatically mean being handed a weapon. Many people served in logistics, medical support, administration, or engineering roles instead. The aim was to use people where they were most useful, not just send everyone into battle.

On the News Agents podcast, Keir Starmer said that “nobody is talking about conscription”. He also pledged to spend five per cent of GDP on national security in the next 10 years. Still, with tensions rising and unsettling news appearing almost daily, it’s understandable that people are feeling anxious.

It’s a scary thought. Let’s just hope it never comes to that.

Featured image via Canva,