This number one detail proves Eleven is ‘100 per cent’ still alive in Stranger Things

The biggest question everyone has after watching the Stranger Things finale is whether Eleven is alive or not, and there’s one major detail that proves she is.

In the emotional final episode, Millie Bobby Brown’s character runs back into the wormhole after her friends are captured by the military, closing the gate and destroying the Upside Down with herself in it. Later, Mike comes up with a theory that Eleven didn’t actually die. She faked her death and has gone to live in peace at a place with three waterfalls, just like Mike’s vision.

The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, have explained that the show’s ending is meant to be left open to interpretation, with nobody really knowing whether she’s dead or alive. However, people have spotted a huge detail that proves she must still be alive “100 per cent”.

When Eleven is standing at the portal and uses her magic to pull Mike into the void and say one final goodbye, she doesn’t get a nosebleed. Ever since season one, the character has ALWAYS had a nosebleed when she uses her magic. So, this is proof that it must have all been an illusion.

Need more proof? Well, when the military captures all of the kids during that same scene, we also see loads of Hedgehog machines. These sonic weapons are used throughout Stranger Things to stop Eleven (and anyone else with psychic abilities) from using her magic. The Hedgehogs were literally surrounding the whole area, so there’s no way she would have been able to use her abilities.

One person wrote on Twitter: “With all those military generators suppressing El’s powers, suddenly she’s at the Upside Down gate using her powers? And after the goodbye with Mike, her nose didn’t bleed at all. That wasn’t her. That was Kali who did it. El is still alive.”

“The way they made a point to make El’s nose bleed after every single little time she used her powers just for there to be no nose bleed at the end… SHE’S ALIVE,” someone else agreed.

Oh, and the “011” tattoo on her wrist wasn’t visible in the scene where she’s speaking to Mike in the void, further proving it must have all been an illusion. Honestly, case closed. She’s not dead.

