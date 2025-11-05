The Tab

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

We’re finally weeks away from Stranger Things season five, and people are already spiralling with theories about who dies in the show’s “brutal” final chapter, and thankfully, it’s not Steve.

The Duffer Brothers have promised a “violent” and emotional ending, and I’m actually not ready. While many assumed fan-favourite Steve Harrington might meet his end, it looks like people have changed their minds. The internet now thinks it’s someone else’s turn to go, and poor Steve might actually be safe this time.

So, who dies in Stranger Things this time?

via Netflix

Over on Reddit and TikTok, people have been busy piecing together every frame of the Stranger Things 5 trailer like it’s a crime scene. And the general vibe is that the Wheelers might be in trouble.

Karen Wheeler is rumoured to have a much bigger role this season, and people reckon that’s not a good sign. Even wilder, some think she and her daughter Holly could be the ones who witness a major death… possibly Ted Wheeler’s.

Why? Well, the child actor for Holly has been recast, which usually means more screen time (and, in Stranger Things language, “trauma incoming”). Pair that with Karen suddenly being a key player, and it’s all starting to add up.

The ‘Ted dies’ theory

via Netflix

Ted Wheeler has pretty much stayed out of the supernatural chaos for four seasons, but that might finally change. Some viewers believe season five will throw him straight into the action, and out of it again, permanently.

The theory goes that Ted’s death could be a big emotional push for the Wheeler family. It would give Karen a heartbreaking storyline and force Nancy and Mike into even darker territory. It’s exactly the kind of “earned” death the Duffers have said they want for the finale.

But what about Eleven and the rest of the gang?

Stranger Things 5 who dies not Steve

via Netflix

Another fan theory doing the rounds suggests that Eleven doesn’t die, but gets trapped in the Upside Down, a callback to her “fake death” back in season one. Others think Max might not make it out alive this time, given her near-death experience in season four.

Still, according to one so-called “leak” that surfaced online last year, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin are safe. Which narrows down the danger zone to, well, basically everyone else.

The Duffer Brothers promise a ‘brutal’ ending

Stranger Things 5 who dies not Steve

via Netflix

We know from the showrunners themselves that Stranger Things 5 won’t hold back. “It’s a brutal season, I will say that,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly.

Matt Duffer added, “Yeah, it’s very brutal. It’s violent. The stakes are higher than ever. Because you’re hurtling through the end, a lot more is on the table, I will say.”

They also said any deaths would feel “earned”, meaning if someone goes down, it’ll actually matter to the story. And with no season six to soften the blow, they have to make this one count.

So, when does Stranger Things 5 come out?

Stranger Things 5 who dies not Steve

via Netflix

The wait is nearly over. The first four episodes drop on 26 November, followed by three more on Christmas Day, and the grand finale on New Year’s Eve.

So, while everyone’s bracing for heartbreak, it seems the Duffer Brothers are saving the biggest shocks for the holidays.

One thing’s for sure: Whoever dies, it’s going to hurt. But if Steve Harrington somehow makes it out alive, that might just be the Christmas miracle Hawkins deserves.

