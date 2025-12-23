The Tab
Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Francesca Eke

This year, the release of the YouTuber focused documentary What Happened to the Brit Crew? had viewers confused over the absence of the two most prominent stars, Zoe Sugg and husband Alfie Deyes.

Warmly known as Zoella and Pointless Blog to their millions of subscribers, the pair allegedly refused to take part in the doc, which aired earlier this year. Reasons for their non-appearance were unclear, but fans realised something must be up for them to pass up on the spotlight.

It’s since been claimed the reason the pair declined to take part wasn’t due to tensions with other members of the Brit Crew, as which was originally assumed by many people online.

The golden era of YouTube saw the likes of the Suggs, Jim Chapman and Caspar Lee basically create what it is to be an influencer; vlogs, freebies and scandals, the Brit Crew had it all. Like any famous person, a doc about their raging success on YouTube was imminent, but without two of the biggest members, seems odd.

In June 2025, former YouTuber and now acclaimed online documentary creator Josh Pieters released the first episode of a two part tell all, exploring what really happened within the former nine member YouTube group.

The two episodes, published a few weeks apart, included contributions from almost all of the creators who made up the Brit Crew. Throughout the documentary, the group reflected on their rapid rise to fame, the trolling they faced, and how they went on to build their careers.

One absence, however, stood out. As Josh noted repeatedly across both episodes, Alfie and Zoe – often referred to as the king and queen – did not respond to any requests to participate or contribute to the project.

A source since revealed to The Sun how Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes had no interest in featuring in the Brit Crew film due to its associations with the filmmaker, Josh Pieters.

The source told The Sun: “Zoe and Alfie braced themselves for the day some form of documentary came out on them.

However, their reluctance was actually said to be related to Josh, and the direction of the project: “When they heard it was Josh behind the film, they instantly had no interest as it quickly became apparent that they could be part of an untoward narrative.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alfie Deyes (@alfiedeyes)

During their peak YouTube era, Zoe and Alfie knew Josh and were said to have been concerned he was using them for fame, resulting in them declining participation in the film.

The source added: “They were often left feeling uneasy with Josh around and always had their suspicions that he wanted an association with them to build his own fame.”
The documentary instead delved into the lives of the rest of The Brit Crew. Interviews with Jim Chapman, Marcus Butler, Caspar Lee, Louise Pentland, Tanya Burr, and Niomi Smart, were included, along with newer creators like Jack Maynard. So whilst a lot of the OGs featured, there was a noticeable gap without Zoe and Alfie.
The group have all moved on with their own lives, with one insider claiming “most of The Brit Crew can’t even remember when they last saw each other, let alone had any type of meaningful conversation.”
Now engaged with two children, Brit Crew king and queen Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes still continue to share their lives online, but seem to have moved on from their golden era and everything surrounding it.
Featured image via Instagram @alfiedeyes and YouTube
