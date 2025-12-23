Chris Hughes finally confirms if a Christmas engagement with JoJo Siwa is actually happening

5 hours ago

With Christmas around the corner, speculation about a JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes engagement has been working overtime, as people wonder whether the Celebrity Big Brother UK couple are about to take their relationship to the next level.

Since going public with their whirlwind romance earlier this year, JoJo and Chris have been pretty open about how serious things are. Just a few months into their relationship, there were even rumours that they were pregnant, so a Christmas engagement doesn’t feel completely far-fetched.

So, is a Christmas engagement happening?

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine in a joint interview with JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes made it clear that a Christmas Day proposal isn’t really his thing.

“You always get people who get engaged on Christmas morning,” he said. “You see it on Instagram, every year, you’re gonna see somebody who gets engaged. I like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected.”

That said, he didn’t shut down the idea of engagement altogether. Instead, he hinted that if it does happen, it’ll be when people least expect it.

Now, JoJo Siwa reveals she might propose instead

Naturally, JoJo had her own take on the situation. “What if I got him a ring? What if I proposed?” she suggested.

Chris wasn’t keen, and JoJo quickly joked that she’d only do that if he seriously dragged his feet. “I wouldn’t do it unless you waited seven years,” she said. “Then I’d be like, ‘Alright, my a** is getting down on the knee then.’”

She even set a very specific deadline, telling Chris that on May 27, 2032, she’d be proposing if he hadn’t already. No pressure.

While a Christmas engagement is officially off the table, the relationship itself seems stronger than ever. Chris has previously called JoJo “the love of my life”, while JoJo has said she’s the happiest and most settled she’s ever been.

