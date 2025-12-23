The Tab
Jojo Siwa Chris Hughes Christmas engagement

Chris Hughes finally confirms if a Christmas engagement with JoJo Siwa is actually happening

I’m not even surprised

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

With Christmas around the corner, speculation about a JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes engagement has been working overtime, as people wonder whether the Celebrity Big Brother UK couple are about to take their relationship to the next level.

Since going public with their whirlwind romance earlier this year, JoJo and Chris have been pretty open about how serious things are. Just a few months into their relationship, there were even rumours that they were pregnant, so a Christmas engagement doesn’t feel completely far-fetched.

So, is a Christmas engagement happening?

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine in a joint interview with JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes made it clear that a Christmas Day proposal isn’t really his thing.

“You always get people who get engaged on Christmas morning,” he said. “You see it on Instagram, every year, you’re gonna see somebody who gets engaged. I like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected.”

That said, he didn’t shut down the idea of engagement altogether. Instead, he hinted that if it does happen, it’ll be when people least expect it.

Now, JoJo Siwa reveals she might propose instead

Naturally, JoJo had her own take on the situation. “What if I got him a ring? What if I proposed?” she suggested.

Chris wasn’t keen, and JoJo quickly joked that she’d only do that if he seriously dragged his feet. “I wouldn’t do it unless you waited seven years,” she said. “Then I’d be like, ‘Alright, my a** is getting down on the knee then.’”

She even set a very specific deadline, telling Chris that on May 27, 2032, she’d be proposing if he hadn’t already. No pressure.

While a Christmas engagement is officially off the table, the relationship itself seems stronger than ever. Chris has previously called JoJo “the love of my life”, while JoJo has said she’s the happiest and most settled she’s ever been.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.

More on: Celebrity JoJo Siwa Love Island Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Um, JoJo Siwa is doing her own cruise and the most expensive ticket is already sold out?!

After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

unlikely celebrity couples 2025

There have been so many, so here are the most unlikely celebrity couples of 2025 that shocked us

Latest
Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’

Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’