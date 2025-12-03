The Tab

After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

That was quick

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

JoJo Siwa might’ve had her own split rumours with Chris Hughes this week, but it’s her ex that’s got the spotlight.Kath Ebbs and new partner Tilly Lucas-Rodd appeared on Instagram Live on Monday night, seemingly both flashing engagement rings. Hold the confetti, because it might not be what it looked like.

During the livestream, Kath and Tilly, who both use they/them pronouns, showed off rings on their wedding fingers, prompting immediate speculation that they were engaged. This came after public confirmation of their relationship in July 2025, when Kath posted a set of photobooth-style photos captioned: “The rumours are true! YES I still (stupidly) believe in love!!”

Clearly, that line was a cheeky nod to Kath’s messy past breakup. Kath also admitted in that post that they “slid into” Tilly’s DMs two years ago, only to be ignored.

This morning, Kath posted to their Instagram story “I guess I’m engaged guys”, before going on to admit that the ring-flash was a prank. They said Tilly was “pranking me and clicked TikTok Live”. Apparently, the pair had been joking that since they both wear rings on their wedding fingers, why not lean fully into it.

They went on to clarify that the rings weren’t serious engagement rings, and the whole vibe was tongue-in-cheek.

The whole mess traces back to earlier this year, when JoJo and Kath’s relationship, which began publicly in January 2025, ended abruptly after JoJo’s stint in Celebrity Big Brother UK. Ebbs detailed how once the show ended, they flew to London to reunite with JoJo, only to be dumped at the after-party. On their Instagram, Kath described feeling “disorientated, numb and in shock”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kath Ebbs (@kathebbs)

JoJo’s growing bond with fellow contestant Chris Hughes during the show fanned the flames of betrayal rumours, which Kath publicly called “some version of love-bombing” on her social media.

So, given all that, the sudden public “engagement” made the timeline feel rushed at best, messy at worst. Whether there’ll be a real engagement down the line is anyone’s guess.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@kathebbs.

More on: Celebrity JoJo Siwa Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

As James Charles buys Percy Pigs in M&S, here are the five most rogue celeb trips to the UK

JoJo Siwa kicked fan concert

JoJo Siwa fan explains herself after JoJo kicked her out of concert for an offensive joke

Latest

Murder investigation started after Bristol student fatally stabbed

Jemima Kenley

Vijay Kumar Sheoran’s family are campaigning to repatriate his body to India following his death

University of Bristol student missing in Romanian mountains

Annabel Hitchcock

A search for University of Bristol student George Smyth, who vanished on a hike in a Romanian mountain range, has entered its 10th day

Spotify Wrapped

From Sexy Drill to Boom Bap, here’s what all the rogue genres in 2025’s Spotify Wrapped mean

Kieran Galpin

Alexa, play some Yé-yé

spotify wrapped 2025 template

Here are the best templates to make your own fake Spotify Wrapped 2025 cards

Ellissa Bain

It’s always the funniest bit

After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

Hebe Hancock

That was quick

Man tried to murder Birmingham student by driving car into nightclub crowd, court hears

Freya Bird

Mohammed Suffi is on trial for the attempted murder of Caliston Calistus, who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries during the attack

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s confusing, so here’s what they all mean

Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

Ellissa Bain

It’s not showing for everyone

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately

Murder investigation started after Bristol student fatally stabbed

Jemima Kenley

Vijay Kumar Sheoran’s family are campaigning to repatriate his body to India following his death

University of Bristol student missing in Romanian mountains

Annabel Hitchcock

A search for University of Bristol student George Smyth, who vanished on a hike in a Romanian mountain range, has entered its 10th day

Spotify Wrapped

From Sexy Drill to Boom Bap, here’s what all the rogue genres in 2025’s Spotify Wrapped mean

Kieran Galpin

Alexa, play some Yé-yé

spotify wrapped 2025 template

Here are the best templates to make your own fake Spotify Wrapped 2025 cards

Ellissa Bain

It’s always the funniest bit

After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

Hebe Hancock

That was quick

Man tried to murder Birmingham student by driving car into nightclub crowd, court hears

Freya Bird

Mohammed Suffi is on trial for the attempted murder of Caliston Calistus, who suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries during the attack

Spotify Wrapped 2025 club role

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Explaining the club and role feature you get assigned this year

Harrison Brocklehurst

It’s confusing, so here’s what they all mean

Here’s how to find Spotify Wrapped 2025’s Fan Leaderboard, and why you don’t have it

Ellissa Bain

It’s not showing for everyone

Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s actually so fun

Timepiece nightclub cleared to keep license after Freshers’ Week incident

Nicola Cirican

A licensing committee has ruled that staff responded to the incident appropriately