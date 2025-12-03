After the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes split rumours… is her ex already engaged?!

5 hours ago

JoJo Siwa might’ve had her own split rumours with Chris Hughes this week, but it’s her ex that’s got the spotlight.Kath Ebbs and new partner Tilly Lucas-Rodd appeared on Instagram Live on Monday night, seemingly both flashing engagement rings. Hold the confetti, because it might not be what it looked like.

During the livestream, Kath and Tilly, who both use they/them pronouns, showed off rings on their wedding fingers, prompting immediate speculation that they were engaged. This came after public confirmation of their relationship in July 2025, when Kath posted a set of photobooth-style photos captioned: “The rumours are true! YES I still (stupidly) believe in love!!”

Clearly, that line was a cheeky nod to Kath’s messy past breakup. Kath also admitted in that post that they “slid into” Tilly’s DMs two years ago, only to be ignored.

This morning, Kath posted to their Instagram story “I guess I’m engaged guys”, before going on to admit that the ring-flash was a prank. They said Tilly was “pranking me and clicked TikTok Live”. Apparently, the pair had been joking that since they both wear rings on their wedding fingers, why not lean fully into it.

They went on to clarify that the rings weren’t serious engagement rings, and the whole vibe was tongue-in-cheek.

The whole mess traces back to earlier this year, when JoJo and Kath’s relationship, which began publicly in January 2025, ended abruptly after JoJo’s stint in Celebrity Big Brother UK. Ebbs detailed how once the show ended, they flew to London to reunite with JoJo, only to be dumped at the after-party. On their Instagram, Kath described feeling “disorientated, numb and in shock”.

JoJo’s growing bond with fellow contestant Chris Hughes during the show fanned the flames of betrayal rumours, which Kath publicly called “some version of love-bombing” on her social media.

So, given all that, the sudden public “engagement” made the timeline feel rushed at best, messy at worst. Whether there’ll be a real engagement down the line is anyone’s guess.

