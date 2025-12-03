Here’s how to use the new Spotify Wrapped Party feature and compare music with your friends

6 seconds ago

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is out, and there’s a brand new feature called Wrapped Party, which allows you to compare music listening statistics with your friends. Here’s how to access it and everything it shows.

Here’s exactly how to use Spotify’s Wrapped Party feature

If your Spotify is up to date, you should be able to see a Wrapped tab at the top, next to “All”. Under the Wrapped tab, you can see all sorts of fun features, like your top 100 songs playlist with a number revealing how much you listen to each song. There’s also a button that says “Wrapped Party”, which should take you to an interactive screen.

If you want to start your own party, click “Start New Party” and share the six-digit code that appears with anyone you want to be in your Wrapped party. Send the code to your group chat, you can add up to nine people to your Wrapped Party. As the host, you’ll get full control of when the party starts.

If you’re joining someone else’s Wrapped Party, click “Join Party” and put in the six-digit code your friend gave you. Then sit back and enjoy the party!

What does the Wrapped Party actually show?

The new Wrapped Party feature is a super fun way to compare your results with your friends, such as:

Who has the rarest listen

Who is the most obsessed fan

Who has the highest minutes listened to for the year

Who discovered the most new artists

Who you are most or least musically compatible with

If that’s not competitive enough for you, there are even awards up for grabs! See which one of your friends wins in these fun categories:

The Crate Digger Award

The Eternal Optimist Award

The Onion Chopper Award

The Team Spirit Award

The Hopeless Romantic Award

The Chronic Yearner Award

Considering how social Spotify Wrapped is, it’s super exciting that we finally have a way to compare our results with our friends and feel superior – or embarrassed – of our music taste.

