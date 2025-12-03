Here are the best templates to make your own fake Spotify Wrapped 2025 cards

5 hours ago

Spotify Wrapped 2025 just launched and as always, people are making their own versions of the music recap tool using blank templates, and it’s so easy to do.

“For 2025, the experience is more captivating, layered, and revealing than ever before. We’re going bigger and bolder, bringing back a few Wrapped favourites, adding in stories that users have been asking for, and introducing interactive ways to connect with and share the sounds that made your year unmistakably yours,” Spotify said.

This is how you can find your official Spotify Wrapped 2025, but if you want to create a fake one as a prank, meme or just for fun – here are the best templates to use.

My 2025 Spotify Wrapped This also may have been the best wrapped they’ve done, liked all the new features pic.twitter.com/RLeJQcBpJO — Mo 💤 (@MoTierLists) December 3, 2025

How to make your own Spotify Wrapped 2025 using a template

The only actual templates using the 2025 Spotify Wrapped design are on Etsy right now, and they’re going to cost you £2.40. You will get seven different cards to edit though, which are all the official ones with this year’s Wrapped style. Once you buy, you’ll be sent an editable template on Canva to add in your own text and pics.

Spotify has a new black and white design this year which the app calls a “visual mixtape”. It’s supposed to reflect that “unpredictable mix of emotion and rhythm that makes listening so personal” and it’s their most expressive Wrapped yet, using a super stripped down colour palette and bold images.

If you don’t fancy paying, there are loads of free templates around that use last year’s Wrapped design instead. You can find some free templates on Kapwing, or there are loads of options on Pinterest too.

All you have to do is screenshot the template and use an editing app to add in your own artist names, songs, listening minutes and genres. Some good options are Canva, Photoshop or PicsArt, which are all available on the App Store.

Omg my Spotify wrapped just dropped pic.twitter.com/bRXYOHvFqU — Pedlusional (@ImBibuba) December 3, 2025

