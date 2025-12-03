The Tab

University of Bristol student missing in Romanian mountains

A search for University of Bristol student George Smyth, who vanished on a hike in a Romanian mountain range, has entered its 10th day

Annabel Hitchcock | News

An 18-year-old Bristol Student has been missing for ten days after hiking in Romania.

George Smyth was solo trekking in the Bucegi Mountains on Sunday, 23rd November. He was believed to have been heading toward Bran Castle, a well-known tourist landmark in the region promoted as “Dracula’s castle”, when he called mountain rescue services to report he was suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion, according to People. 

Rescue teams began searching the area shortly after he was reported missing and recovered his backpack, which contained equipment and supplies, close to the point where the emergency call was made, according to The Times.

The BBC also reported that drones, helicopters, and canine units have been deployed across several areas in an attempt to find the student, while Salvamont Brasov, the regional mountain rescue service, said in a Facebook update on Saturday that more than 20 of their rescuers were currently involved in the search.

“Unfortunately, these efforts have not led to the identification of relevant new information so far”, the organisation said.

At the request of Smyth’s family, Salvamont Brasov also released a photograph of him and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. His mother, Jo Smyth, told Romanian broadcaster Antena1 TV, “We are hoping and praying he’s somehow survived this, against all odds, as the thought of life without him is unbearable.” She added that he had chosen to go on the hiking trip by himself without informing his family, and that his phone had last sent a signal from a remote mountainous area.

Image: Salvamont Brașov/ Facebook

Sebastian Marinescu, a local mountain rescuer, told the BBC that the call had come from an area affected by severe winds, thick fog, and heavy snow. He said Smyth was advised to turn back and retrace his steps to avoid the risk of falling asleep from hypothermia, but admitted that he sounded “physically exhausted” and “disoriented” on the call.

“We still cannot fully understand why he continued forward, especially since darkness sets in around 5pm at this time of year,” Marinescu said. The operation was suspended after a week due to the threat of avalanches, he added.

“We cannot fight against nature, and until the weather allows us safe access, we cannot advance the search without endangering the lives of our rescuers.” He assured reporters that the team would continue all efforts to bring the student home.

The University of Bristol said it was aware that one of its students was missing.

“We’ve been informed that one of our students has been reported missing after independently travelling to Romania to go hiking,” they said. “We are deeply concerned for his welfare and are in close contact with his family.”

Smyth’s mother described him as “a very bright, loving and adventurous young man.”

George Smyth played for Newport Rugby Club.

Bristol University added that their thoughts are with the family as they await any updates.

