It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Ellissa Bain | Trends

It’s officially wrapped season! Since Spotify launched its famous yearly recap feature, loads of other apps have jumped on the bandwagon, so here’s how to see your TikTok Wrapped 2025.

The video app doesn’t actually have its own official TikTok Wrapped feature, but there is a third-party site that lets you see all your stats from the past year.

You can see how many videos you watched in total, cry at how long you spent on the app in 2025, and even see your average session watch time, all in just a few clicks.

@finley_c3

The 338 minutes is 5 hours and 38 minutes🫣#tiktokwrapped #needalife

♬ Doughnut – TWICE

Right, here’s exactly how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025

First, you have to download your data from TikTok before uploading the file to the Wrapped for TikTok site. It’s totally safe, and the site insists it “doesn’t store or process your data on our server in any way”.

To download your data from TikTok, follow these steps:

  1. Open TikTok and go to your profile
  2. Click on the three lines in the top right corner
  3. Select ‘Settings and privacy’
  4. Choose ‘Account’
  5. Click ‘Download your data’
  6. Press ‘Select file format’
  7. Select ‘JSON’ and then ‘Done’
  8. Click ‘Request Data’

Credit: Wrapped For TikTok

This is what you need to do next:

  1. Go to the Wrapped For TikTok website
  2. Click ‘Start now’
  3. Select ‘I have my TikTok file’
  4. Upload your TikTok data file
  5. Wait for the website to create your TikTok Wrapped

Credit: Wrapped For TikTok

This is what your TikTok Wrapped 2025 will tell you

The TikTok Wrapped will give you all kinds of stats including:

Featured image by: @finley_c3/TikTok

Ellissa Bain | Trends
The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

