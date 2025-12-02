It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

52 mins ago

It’s officially wrapped season! Since Spotify launched its famous yearly recap feature, loads of other apps have jumped on the bandwagon, so here’s how to see your TikTok Wrapped 2025.

The video app doesn’t actually have its own official TikTok Wrapped feature, but there is a third-party site that lets you see all your stats from the past year.

You can see how many videos you watched in total, cry at how long you spent on the app in 2025, and even see your average session watch time, all in just a few clicks.

Right, here’s exactly how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025

First, you have to download your data from TikTok before uploading the file to the Wrapped for TikTok site. It’s totally safe, and the site insists it “doesn’t store or process your data on our server in any way”.

To download your data from TikTok, follow these steps:

Open TikTok and go to your profile Click on the three lines in the top right corner Select ‘Settings and privacy’ Choose ‘Account’ Click ‘Download your data’ Press ‘Select file format’ Select ‘JSON’ and then ‘Done’ Click ‘Request Data’

This is what you need to do next:

Go to the Wrapped For TikTok website Click ‘Start now’ Select ‘I have my TikTok file’ Upload your TikTok data file Wait for the website to create your TikTok Wrapped

This is what your TikTok Wrapped 2025 will tell you

The TikTok Wrapped will give you all kinds of stats including:

Featured image by: @finley_c3/TikTok