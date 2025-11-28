The Tab

Right, here’s what Y/N and CEO actually mean, from that viral TikTok trend

It’s so confusing

Ellissa Bain | Trends

New trends pop up on TikTok every day, and the latest one sees everyone writing a scenario in text on the screen with the acronyms Y/N and CEO in it. If you’re here, that means you’re really confused right now. So, here’s a full explanation of the trend, and what it actually means.

@z3na_k

I’d report to HR but the CEO paid them to stay quiet #yn #fyp #booktok #wattpad #fanfiction

♬ som original – Bergamini – Bergamini

So, what do Y/N and CEO mean from that TikTok trend?!

The viral TikTok storytelling trend sees Y/N and the CEO as two fictional characters in a humorous, exaggerated scenario.

Y/N means “your name”. It’s an acronym that comes from online fan fiction, which encourages the reader to put their own name into the story and be part of the plot.

Basically, people are sharing a very exaggerated and over-the-stop story like you’d see in fan fiction on TikTok and telling the watcher to put their own name into it.

Where it says Y/N you insert your own name, so you become the main character in the story, and the scenario is suddenly about you.

In the scenarios, the CEO is a dominant and often not very nice person who displays over-the top, controlling behaviour towards the Y/N.

@msbelljar

Time to dip #yn #booktok #ynslander #books #readers

♬ Dexter – The Blood Theme – Geek Music

For example, one viral TikTok says: “Me pretending not to see the Y/N below the table while I tried to make the CEO sign the paperwork.”

“Me, the cook, watching the new order come in after Y/N couldn’t decide what to eat so the insanely rich CEO ordered the entire menu,” another adds.

A third video says: “When I’m hosting a meeting but Y/N and the CEO are sitting next to each other and breathing a bit too heavily. His haw is clenched and she’s biting her bottom lip.”

If you’ve ever read fan fiction, these kinds of super exaggerated scenarios will make a lot of sense. If you didn’t, this trend probably isn’t for you. Just move on to something else.

Featured image by: @z3na_kZena and @msbelljarIzy/TikTok

Ellissa Bain | Trends
