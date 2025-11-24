The Tab

KFC shared a video ‘mocking’ a Welsh influencer’s stammer – here’s what actually happened

They’ve now apologised

Hebe Hancock | Trends

KFC has apologised after one of its official social media accounts posted a promotional video that appeared to mock TikTok influencer Jessie Yendle’s stammer.

Jessie, from Pontypridd, Wales, has lived with a stammer her whole life and now has more than three and a half million followers on TikTok, where she raises awareness about speech impediments.

The clip, which Jessie says was viewed more than four million times before being deleted, took an audio of her struggling to pronounce a sound and edited the repeated stammer into a dance track. As the beat dropped, images of KFC products flashed up on screen, effectively turning Jessie’s stammer into a punchline to advertise food.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Jessie said the video “breaks my heart” and that she doesn’t think the brand realised “the true damage they’ve done”. She added that the repeated use of her stammer by brands makes her feel as if she’s being reduced to her speech impediment: “I am so much more than that.”

Jessie said on her Instagram story that KFC said reached out to her directly to apologize.

They also issued an official statement, in which a KFC spokesperson told BBC News: “Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and mocking someone for their stammer is simply wrong.

“We want to make clear that this behaviour is totally unacceptable and is not tolerated at KFC. Every person who walks through our doors should feel welcome, valued and safe to be themselves.”

The spokesperson said KFC would contact Stamma, a UK charity for people who stammer, to see how it can work with them “to make sure every voice is heard and appreciated at KFC”.

This is not the first time Jessie’s stammer has been used without her consent. Brands Borussia Dortmund and Ironman have both apologised in recent weeks for sharing similar clips based on the same audio. Jessie told Good Morning Britain she’s frustrated that major brands are repeatedly using her disability for engagement: “It makes me wonder if we’re going to be having this conversation once again.”

Jessie has spoken openly about the discrimination she has faced, including having phone calls hung up on her when ordering food because staff assumed she was pranking them. She is now petitioning for a universal symbol to help the UK’s estimated 450,000 people with speech impediments.

On Instagram, she wrote: “NOTHING should ever be a trend if it’s disrespecting or discriminating a disability.”

Featured image credit: Canva, Instagram/@mimidarlingbeauty

Hebe Hancock | Trends
Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Hebe Hancock

He kept that quiet

Here’s your definitive, student-approved guide to the best places to absolutely lose it on campus: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Because sometimes the only thing more reliable than a Glasgow downpour is the mid-semester breakdown you’re trying to schedule between lectures.

The big names heading to Hillsborough next summer: Tramlines line-up revealed

Isobel O'Mahony

2026 is going to be a mad one

wicked glinda tin man scarecrow

Woah, does Glinda know who the Scarecrow and Tin Man really are? The Wicked director explains

Claudia Cox

Apparently Glinda and Boq had a whole DMC with their eyes

Wicked For Good Elphaba sex cardigan

Right… What the hell is going on with Elphaba’s ‘sex cardigan’ in Wicked: For Good?

Harrison Brocklehurst

Nothing says getting frisky like a good ol’ chunky knit

norwich murder

Man stabbed in Norwich named as UEA student as suspect in his 20s charged with murder

Francesca Eke

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s such a rollercoaster

Wicked For Good script

A bit of the Wicked script has leaked and people are fuming this scene wasn’t in the film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It apparently was filmed and then cut last minute

mafs uk 2025 cast including julia ruth and steven and bailey

Bailey dishes on where the MAFS cast stand with the villains Steven and Julia-Ruth now

Claudia Cox

Apparently there are ‘two sides’ to Steven

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

Nika Ozhelskaya

He admitted to the fraud charges filed against him after being prosecuted in August 2025

