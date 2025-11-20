The Tab

Ok, who’s responsible for starting that really annoying brand apology letter trend?!

I’m so sick of it

Hebe Hancock | Trends

This week, you’ve definitely opened Instagram or TikTok and been smacked in the face by a brand apology letter. But don’t worry, they’re not actually sorry for anything real, and it’s just another viral trend.

There’s no corporate scandal, or PR meltdown. No, they’re issuing formal, serious, CEO-signed apology statements… for being “too good”, “too iconic”, or “unreasonably irresistible”.

This is the “apology letter trend”, and it’s been taken too far.

The format is always the same: A slightly boring, corporate-looking block of text in a fake press-release layout, all to announce something like: “We apologise for making fries that are simply too addictive.” It’s giving crisis-communication energy for something that is absolutely not a crisis.

The trend actually started in the Philippines, where brands used it as a fun, self-aware marketing gimmick. It worked because it was unexpected, a little ridiculous, and genuinely funny the first time. But like all things on the internet, the moment one brand pulls it off, everyone else sprints in to copy it.

One Reddit user summed it up perfectly in a rant titled “Can we please stop milking the Apology Letter marketing trend???” They’re right. After Qatari-based technology firm Snoonu’s post went viral, every other brand trying it immediately looked like the copycat.

What started as clever now feels painfully forced. Brands want to look human and self-aware, but the more they recycle this joke, the more it feels like one giant corporate group chat where no one has the guts to say, “Guys… it’s over.”

Featured image credit: Instagram/@snickers, TikTok/@cantfindmatty

Hebe Hancock | Trends
Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

