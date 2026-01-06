People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

3 hours ago

Everyone is still talking about The Housemaid, the new movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, and people have only just noticed one really chilling detail.

In the film, Sydney Sweeney plays Millie Calloway, who gets a job as a live-in maid for a wealthy woman called Nina Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried. While working there, she uncovers the family’s sinister secret – her husband Andrew is secretly abusive and sadistic.

The Winchesters have a gorgeous house, but did you notice the chilling chandelier hanging in the main room? Lots of people on TikTok have taken sneaky videos in the cinema, revealing the chandelier is made from actual chunks of blonde human hair. Yuck! A woman was presumably forced to cut her whole head of hair off by Andrew to get out of the attic.

“Did anyone else find the chandelier weird. The hair? That was the first hint [that something wasn’t right],” one person wrote. Another said: “Did anyone notice the chandelier was made from Nina’s hair?” It turns out, loads of people didn’t notice the chilling detail.

The creepy chandelier made from hair wasn’t actually in Freida McFadden’s novel either. This was added specifically for the movie adaptation to make it feel even more sinister. Having a whole chandelier made of human hair hanging in your living room is just so eerie.

People have speculated it’s not Nina’s locks and it must have belonged to Andrew’s ex Kathy, because it was there when she moved in. One person commented: “It’s not Nina’s hair. It was there when she moved in. It’s his ex’s hair.” Someone else agreed: “Kathy’s hair. The lamp was there when they first got married.”

The Housemaid is a trilogy, and it’s just been confirmed to Variety that the second film, The Housemaid’s Secret, is already in the works. Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role, and production will begin later this year. I hope we don’t have to wait too long for the sequel.

