People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

It makes me feel ill

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is still talking about The Housemaid, the new movie adaptation of Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, and people have only just noticed one really chilling detail.

In the film, Sydney Sweeney plays Millie Calloway, who gets a job as a live-in maid for a wealthy woman called Nina Winchester, played by Amanda Seyfried. While working there, she uncovers the family’s sinister secret – her husband Andrew is secretly abusive and sadistic.

The Winchesters have a gorgeous house, but did you notice the chilling chandelier hanging in the main room? Lots of people on TikTok have taken sneaky videos in the cinema, revealing the chandelier is made from actual chunks of blonde human hair. Yuck! A woman was presumably forced to cut her whole head of hair off by Andrew to get out of the attic.

@satc9898

Tell me I’m not the only one who noticed this!?? #housemaid #sydneysweeney #amandaseyfriend

♬ original sound – The Housemaid

“Did anyone else find the chandelier weird. The hair? That was the first hint [that something wasn’t right],” one person wrote. Another said: “Did anyone notice the chandelier was made from Nina’s hair?” It turns out, loads of people didn’t notice the chilling detail.

The creepy chandelier made from hair wasn’t actually in Freida McFadden’s novel either. This was added specifically for the movie adaptation to make it feel even more sinister. Having a whole chandelier made of human hair hanging in your living room is just so eerie.

@themacrofoodblogger

#thehousemaid #fyp #sydneysweeney #amandaseyfried #thewinchesters

♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

People have speculated it’s not Nina’s locks and it must have belonged to Andrew’s ex Kathy, because it was there when she moved in.  One person commented: “It’s not Nina’s hair. It was there when she moved in. It’s his ex’s hair.” Someone else agreed: “Kathy’s hair. The lamp was there when they first got married.”

The Housemaid is a trilogy, and it’s just been confirmed to Variety that the second film, The Housemaid’s Secret, is already in the works. Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role, and production will begin later this year. I hope we don’t have to wait too long for the sequel.

Hidden Pictures

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

