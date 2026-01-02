The Tab

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

In case you HAVE to know

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Housemaid finally hit the big screen last month, and it’s officially the only thing anyone is talking about. If you’ve already sprinted to the cinema, obsessed over every twist, and are currently craving more, you’re in luck.

While the movie is currently standalone, Freida McFadden’s original source material is actually a trilogy. If you can’t wait for a potential sequel, here is everything that happens next in the world of Millie Calloway.

Credit: Hidden Pictures

Book two, The Housemaid’s Secret

The first sequel, released in 2023, picks up four years after Millie’s stint at the Winchesters. She’s now working for a wealthy family in New York City and has developed a bit of a side-hustle: Vigilante justice.

Millie has spent the years since leaving Nina Winchester helping battered women, so when she suspects her new boss is abusing his “sickly” wife, she jumps into action. However, in classic McFadden style, nothing is what it seems. Millie quickly realizes she isn’t the hero of this story, she’s a pawn in a massive scheme to steal a fortune.

The ‘bridge’, The Housemaid’s Wedding

Before you jump to the third book, there’s a sneaky novella you need to know about. The Housemaid’s Wedding is a “winter-themed short story” that takes place right after the second book.

It follows Millie and Enzo on their big day. But instead of champagne and cake, Millie is dealing with threatening phone calls from someone in her past. If you want to read the series in chronological order, read this one before the final book.

Credit: Hidden Pictures

Book three, The Housemaid Is Watching

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

The final installment, released in 2024, sees Millie and Enzo fully settled into suburban life with kids. Millie thinks she’s finally escaped her violent past, but the suburbs are arguably more dangerous than the Winchester estate.

Between a busybody neighbor who seems a little too close to Enzo and a son who is acting seriously weird, Millie is on edge. When a dead body inevitably turns up, Millie has to fight to keep her “perfect” life from imploding.

Will there be more movies?

The short answer: Probably. While nothing is officially greenlit yet, the cast is already manifesting a franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sydney Sweeney teased that the future is in our hands.

“I hope that the audience loves the movies just like we love the books, and we can continue to hopefully share that love within more of the films,” Sydney said.

Given the hype, it feels like only a matter of time before we see Millie Calloway cleaning up another mess.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Hidden Pictures

More on: Celebrity Film The Housemaid
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

The Housemaid real attic

The Housemaid’s author shares what the real attic looks like, and it’s so different from the film

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

Latest
lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!