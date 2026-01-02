Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

30 mins ago

The Housemaid finally hit the big screen last month, and it’s officially the only thing anyone is talking about. If you’ve already sprinted to the cinema, obsessed over every twist, and are currently craving more, you’re in luck.

While the movie is currently standalone, Freida McFadden’s original source material is actually a trilogy. If you can’t wait for a potential sequel, here is everything that happens next in the world of Millie Calloway.

Book two, The Housemaid’s Secret

The first sequel, released in 2023, picks up four years after Millie’s stint at the Winchesters. She’s now working for a wealthy family in New York City and has developed a bit of a side-hustle: Vigilante justice.

Millie has spent the years since leaving Nina Winchester helping battered women, so when she suspects her new boss is abusing his “sickly” wife, she jumps into action. However, in classic McFadden style, nothing is what it seems. Millie quickly realizes she isn’t the hero of this story, she’s a pawn in a massive scheme to steal a fortune.

The ‘bridge’, The Housemaid’s Wedding

Before you jump to the third book, there’s a sneaky novella you need to know about. The Housemaid’s Wedding is a “winter-themed short story” that takes place right after the second book.

It follows Millie and Enzo on their big day. But instead of champagne and cake, Millie is dealing with threatening phone calls from someone in her past. If you want to read the series in chronological order, read this one before the final book.

Book three, The Housemaid Is Watching

The final installment, released in 2024, sees Millie and Enzo fully settled into suburban life with kids. Millie thinks she’s finally escaped her violent past, but the suburbs are arguably more dangerous than the Winchester estate.

Between a busybody neighbor who seems a little too close to Enzo and a son who is acting seriously weird, Millie is on edge. When a dead body inevitably turns up, Millie has to fight to keep her “perfect” life from imploding.

Will there be more movies?

The short answer: Probably. While nothing is officially greenlit yet, the cast is already manifesting a franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sydney Sweeney teased that the future is in our hands.

“I hope that the audience loves the movies just like we love the books, and we can continue to hopefully share that love within more of the films,” Sydney said.

Given the hype, it feels like only a matter of time before we see Millie Calloway cleaning up another mess.

Featured image credit: Hidden Pictures