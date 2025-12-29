Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

7 hours ago

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar share one of the most talked-about scenes in The Housemaid – the hotel scene, and people have been curious about what it was like to film it. The movie, adapted from Frieda McFadden’s popular BookTok novel, follows Millie, a woman recently released from prison, as she gets caught up in a fiery affair with Andrew Winchester.

One of the most memorable moments happens in a hotel room, where the tension between Millie and Andrew reaches its peak. According to director Paul Feig, filming these intimate scenes was approached “like stunt” work. Speaking to Cinema Blend, he said, “Well, I mean directing a love scene, you know, a sex scene if you will, is always uncomfortable for me. But we had a great intimacy coordinator.”

‘I was the old hung up guy in the room’

Feig also explained that the actors were very comfortable with the scenes. “I mean, the two actors were just so comfortable with it and they were cool. I was the old hung up guy in the room. But by the end of shooting you’re just yelling, you know ‘Have an org*sm!’”

In an interview with The Times, Feig emphasised how confident Sweeney and Sklenar were. “There’s nobody more uncomfortable with it than this guy,” he said, pointing at himself. “But Syd and Brandon are so body positive that they thought it was hilarious that I was so uncomfortable. She’s very proud of how she looks, and you should be.”

He also highlighted the importance of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood. “When you have a 63-year-old man amongst all these beautiful young people, you don’t want to be the pervy p*rn producer, telling people to do stuff,” Feig said.

Sydney Sweeney herself previously spoke to W Magazine about her comfort with nudity on screen. “I don’t get nervous,” she said. “I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story. So I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done.”

