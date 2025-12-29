The Tab
The Housemaid hotel scene director

Director reveals what he yelled at actors after filming the X-rated scenes in The Housemaid

‘The two actors were just so comfortable with it’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar share one of the most talked-about scenes in The Housemaid – the hotel scene, and people have been curious about what it was like to film it. The movie, adapted from Frieda McFadden’s popular BookTok novel, follows Millie, a woman recently released from prison, as she gets caught up in a fiery affair with Andrew Winchester.

One of the most memorable moments happens in a hotel room, where the tension between Millie and Andrew reaches its peak. According to director Paul Feig, filming these intimate scenes was approached “like stunt” work. Speaking to Cinema Blend, he said, “Well, I mean directing a love scene, you know, a sex scene if you will, is always uncomfortable for me. But we had a great intimacy coordinator.”

‘I was the old hung up guy in the room’

The Housemaid hotel scene director

Credit: Lionsgate

Feig also explained that the actors were very comfortable with the scenes. “I mean, the two actors were just so comfortable with it and they were cool. I was the old hung up guy in the room. But by the end of shooting you’re just yelling, you know ‘Have an org*sm!’”

In an interview with The Times, Feig emphasised how confident Sweeney and Sklenar were. “There’s nobody more uncomfortable with it than this guy,” he said, pointing at himself. “But Syd and Brandon are so body positive that they thought it was hilarious that I was so uncomfortable. She’s very proud of how she looks, and you should be.”

He also highlighted the importance of intimacy coordinators in Hollywood. “When you have a 63-year-old man amongst all these beautiful young people, you don’t want to be the pervy p*rn producer, telling people to do stuff,” Feig said.

Sydney Sweeney herself previously spoke to W Magazine about her comfort with nudity on screen. “I don’t get nervous,” she said. “I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story. So I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done.”

Celebrity Film Sydney Sweeney
Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it

