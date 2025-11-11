The Tab

All the celebrities turning on Sydney Sweeney after that truly embarrassing interview

It’s not looking good for her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney is back under fire after a bunch of chaotic interviews, and this time, some celebrities have been making it clear they don’t want to be associated with her at all.

It all started with that weird Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney did a collaboration with American Eagle to advertise their jeans. The ad played on the double meaning of the word “jeans” and made lots of people uncomfortable, because of the strange undertones around what “good jeans/genes” actually means when coming from a blonde white woman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Last week, Sydney Sweeney did a chaotic interview with GQ, where she was asked about the backlash she faced after her controversial American Eagle ad. Her dismissive response went viral, and people were confused that she didn’t jump at the opportunity to distance herself from alt-right politics.

“White people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority; that was like the conversation. Since we’re talking about this, I just wanted to give you an opportunity to talk about that situation specifically,” the interviewer said.

“I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear,” Sydney replied.

A bunch of celebrities have made it clear where they stand with Sydney Sweeney

After the controversy, it’s been reported that Zendaya is refusing to do Euphoria press with her co-star. Sydney and Zendaya both play major roles in the series, so doing press separately is a huge deal.

“It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in. Because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Aimee Lee Wood also made her opinion clear by commenting a throwing up emoji under the GQ interview video. She also liked a video by content creator Jupiter Baal, which called out Sydney’s behaviour and said she knew what she was doing. Musician SZA also liked this scathing post.

Actor Ruby Rose, who is best known for her role as Stella in Orange is the New Black, called out Sydney Sweeney in a lengthy Instagram post. Ruby had auditioned for the role of Christy, which ended up going to Sydney Sweeney.

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” she said.

It looks like Sydney Sweeney’s year of bad publicity is catching up to her, as Christy is set to be her third box office flop of the year.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Film Sydney Sweeney US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Christy Sydney Sweeney support

How to support Christy and its important story, without supporting Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney responds after her new movie becomes one of the biggest flops ever

Latest

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment