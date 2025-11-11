All the celebrities turning on Sydney Sweeney after that truly embarrassing interview

3 hours ago

Sydney Sweeney is back under fire after a bunch of chaotic interviews, and this time, some celebrities have been making it clear they don’t want to be associated with her at all.

It all started with that weird Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad

Earlier this year, Sydney Sweeney did a collaboration with American Eagle to advertise their jeans. The ad played on the double meaning of the word “jeans” and made lots of people uncomfortable, because of the strange undertones around what “good jeans/genes” actually means when coming from a blonde white woman.

Last week, Sydney Sweeney did a chaotic interview with GQ, where she was asked about the backlash she faced after her controversial American Eagle ad. Her dismissive response went viral, and people were confused that she didn’t jump at the opportunity to distance herself from alt-right politics.

“White people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority; that was like the conversation. Since we’re talking about this, I just wanted to give you an opportunity to talk about that situation specifically,” the interviewer said.

“I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear,” Sydney replied.

A bunch of celebrities have made it clear where they stand with Sydney Sweeney

After the controversy, it’s been reported that Zendaya is refusing to do Euphoria press with her co-star. Sydney and Zendaya both play major roles in the series, so doing press separately is a huge deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

“It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in. Because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Aimee Lee Wood also made her opinion clear by commenting a throwing up emoji under the GQ interview video. She also liked a video by content creator Jupiter Baal, which called out Sydney’s behaviour and said she knew what she was doing. Musician SZA also liked this scathing post.

Actor Ruby Rose, who is best known for her role as Stella in Orange is the New Black, called out Sydney Sweeney in a lengthy Instagram post. Ruby had auditioned for the role of Christy, which ended up going to Sydney Sweeney.

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” she said.

It looks like Sydney Sweeney’s year of bad publicity is catching up to her, as Christy is set to be her third box office flop of the year.

