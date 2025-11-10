The Tab

Sydney Sweeney responds after her new movie becomes one of the biggest flops ever

Christy, released in the midst of major controversy, officially has one of the worst box office openings in history

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney has been in the week of PR from hell. After finally breaking her silence on the American Eagle jeans controversy for the first time in a manner which made everything worse, it was the opening weekend for her new major movie Christy. Sweeney has seen major acclaim for her performance in the Christy Martin biopic, which chronicles Christy’s rise to becoming one of the most well known female boxers in the world and the eventual attempted murder on her by her ex coach and husband. What should have been an amazing story told in honour of Christy Martin, who deserves a biopic people want to see, has been completely marred with the rising controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney – and now it’s one of the biggest box office flops of all time. Here’s the saga explained, now Sydney Sweeney has posted for the first time after Christy opened.

The box office figures

Christy apparently grossed under $2 million during its opening weekend in cinemas, reportedly taking $1.3 million. This puts it statistically in the bottom 10 worst openings ever for a film that got a wide release – aka, was being shown in over 2000 cinemas.

It is the third film in a row for Sydney Sweeney to bomb at the box office. She hasn’t had box office smash success since her films Immaculate and Anyone But You, both in 2024.

Christy was supposed to be the big Oscar buzz movie for Sydney Sweeney, but considering the entirety of last week was focussed on her handling of the controversy regarding the American Eagle jeans it sort of overshadowed Christy’s release. Which is a huge shame for the real Christy Martin who is of course a real person who deserves her film to be seen. It’s just unfortunate its star is wrapped up in headlines in a major way.

Sydney Sweeney has released her first statement since Christy opened

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Sydney Sweeney wrote after the box office flop numbers for Christy were published ““I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film David made. proud of the story we told. Proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives. Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.

“So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you.”

