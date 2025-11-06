The Tab

Ariana Grande implies her split from Scooter Braun’s management ‘healed’ her music career

She said her last management ‘stripped a lot of joy’ out of her

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Ariana Grande is about to embark on her second huge film press tour for Wicked: For Good, and 2024 was such a great year for her. Not only did she have a hugely acclaimed album and a return to form with pop music, but she got an Oscar nom and finally got her flowers as the talented actor she truly is. Now Ariana Grande  has spoken out about how she’s fallen in love with making music again and how splitting from her management has been instrumental in that, and people think she’s thrown major shade at Scooter Braun.

In a new feature for The New York Times, Ariana Grande opened up about how she’d made her shift towards acting and how whilst she was doing her last album she was juggling multiple projects. Not just Wicked, but she is also in the upcoming Meet The Fockers sequel as well as making a grand debut in the all star edition upcoming of American Horror Story season 13. Which, if the cast is anything to go by, might finally be the return to form we’ve all been gagging for. Because of all these projects, Ariana Grande said she fell out of love with music and when pushed by The NYT about what helped fix it Ariana said “How much more time do we have?”

 

“There was something broken about my relationship to pop music that was healed recently through the time away. I think it got away from me in a way I didn’t expect,” Grande said. “There’s a thing that comes along with your dreams coming true that feels dangerous at times.”

Ariana Grande was working with Scooter Braun til her split from that management team in 2023. Ariana said “Nothing prepares you for what comes with it. Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate and I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me. And by the way, I have a different team now. Said with love, but that was a piece.”

“I’ve never felt this connected to my art or inspired, and that’s just been such a tremendous gift,” she concluded. “It’s like I don’t actually have to take on those things that were projected onto me. I can focus on my art and that can be a separate entity. But I had to give myself the permission to think that.”

Photo by Lev Radin/Shutterstock

Scooter Braun is currently everywhere on the socials thanks to a highly publicised picture of him necking off with Sydney Sweeney in Central Park. I think I speak for everyone when I say: “Oh brother.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by Ariana Grande on Instagram and Lev Radin/Shutterstock

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Music
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Ariana Grande

Are Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson dating? TikTok is rife with rumours right now

Wicked Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo necklace

Wicked: For Good looms, and people are remembering this ridiculous Cynthia and Ariana video

Latest
celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.