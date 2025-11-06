Ariana Grande implies her split from Scooter Braun’s management ‘healed’ her music career

4 hours ago

Ariana Grande is about to embark on her second huge film press tour for Wicked: For Good, and 2024 was such a great year for her. Not only did she have a hugely acclaimed album and a return to form with pop music, but she got an Oscar nom and finally got her flowers as the talented actor she truly is. Now Ariana Grande has spoken out about how she’s fallen in love with making music again and how splitting from her management has been instrumental in that, and people think she’s thrown major shade at Scooter Braun.

In a new feature for The New York Times, Ariana Grande opened up about how she’d made her shift towards acting and how whilst she was doing her last album she was juggling multiple projects. Not just Wicked, but she is also in the upcoming Meet The Fockers sequel as well as making a grand debut in the all star edition upcoming of American Horror Story season 13. Which, if the cast is anything to go by, might finally be the return to form we’ve all been gagging for. Because of all these projects, Ariana Grande said she fell out of love with music and when pushed by The NYT about what helped fix it Ariana said “How much more time do we have?”

“There was something broken about my relationship to pop music that was healed recently through the time away. I think it got away from me in a way I didn’t expect,” Grande said. “There’s a thing that comes along with your dreams coming true that feels dangerous at times.”

Ariana Grande was working with Scooter Braun til her split from that management team in 2023. Ariana said “Nothing prepares you for what comes with it. Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate and I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me. And by the way, I have a different team now. Said with love, but that was a piece.”

“I’ve never felt this connected to my art or inspired, and that’s just been such a tremendous gift,” she concluded. “It’s like I don’t actually have to take on those things that were projected onto me. I can focus on my art and that can be a separate entity. But I had to give myself the permission to think that.”

Scooter Braun is currently everywhere on the socials thanks to a highly publicised picture of him necking off with Sydney Sweeney in Central Park. I think I speak for everyone when I say: “Oh brother.”

Featured image by Ariana Grande on Instagram and Lev Radin/Shutterstock