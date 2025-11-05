The Tab
Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

Ariana Grande made the sad announcement that she couldn’t make it to Sao Paolo to promote Wicked: For Good – after her flight to Brazil was deplaned. Because she was previously wrapped up in filming commitments for her new film she couldn’t travel at any other time and the next day would be too late. Ariana Grande released a statement about the plane saga on her Instagram story, where she even had to ask for so called fans to not “wish danger” on her and the rest of the Wicked team – and now a man who claims to have been on the plane with her as posted a video backing up Ari and speaking out against those who claim she was lying.

Ariana Grande released a statement which was honestly devastating to read

After everything Ariana Grande has been through with the attack on her Manchester concert, it was heartbreaking to read the statement she posted after being unable to attend the Wicked: For Good premiere in Sao Paolo. Ariana wrote “Please don’t wish danger on us. We did everything we could and I promise you no one is more upset than I am … no matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn’t try.

“A few hours ago, my team and [I] had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue. My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” Grande continued. “We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time.”

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

She apologised to fans profusely for it, and it seemed apparent to anyone normal that this was clearly the case. But some weird fans clearly weren’t having it, such was their disappointment that their fave wouldn’t be there.

A passenger has now spoken out defending her

The Wicked fan and fellow plane passenger explained “Ariana Grande was right next to me on this flight, before it got cancelled. I was gonna keep it lowkey, but after seeing people coming after her and saying she’s lying about missing her flight to Sao Paolo – it’s not true. Because she was with me right here. We both got the text at the same time about our flight being delayed multiple hours and then finding out it wasn’t gonna happen until [the next day] at 11.

“They put us on the same seats but I don’t have any proof. I didn’t take a picture I was trying to be cool but I did tell her I made a friendship bracelet because when we got off the plane she was like oh my god, I hope we sit next to each other and I was like ‘oh my god, it’s so good meeting you.”

Wicked: For Good will embark on its big press tour from now until the highly anticipated film drops towards the end of the month.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

 

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Film Wicked
Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

We all love Jonathan Bailey, but how do they actually choose the Sexiest Man Alive?!

Rumi

Google has revealed the most popular Halloween costumes of 2025, and they’re criminally online

Ariana Grande

Are Ariana Grande and Aaron Taylor-Johnson dating? TikTok is rife with rumours right now

Latest

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it

People think they’ve figured out who dies in Stranger Things season five — and it’s not Steve

Suchismita Ghosh

Great, emotional damage for Christmas

Man banned from Lancaster City Centre for anti-social behaviour

Isabella Laithwaite

A man has been banned from Lancaster City Centre on account of reports of theft and anti-social behaviour

emma hernan and boyfriend blake davis selling sunset socials

Blake Davis’s socials say A LOT about his romance with Emma Hernan beyond Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

His Insta is basically a shrine to the Selling Sunset star

Pro-Palestinian students at KCL hold protest demanding suspended student be reinstated

Romilly Goddard

Usama Ghanem took part in the demonstration at the Strand Squad

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

Harrison Brocklehurst

They met on Hinge… iconic

Wait, what the hell is the viral potato bed trend, and does it actually help your sleep?!

Hebe Hancock

I’m trying it tonight

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over how much she’s changed

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m obsessed with her house now

Exeter student ordered to pay £5,000 fine to victim after violent attack on night out

Lauren Adams

Teddy Hall attacked a fellow student after being kicked out of Timepiece nightclub

Ariana Grande Wicked plane

A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Harrison Brocklehurst

Ariana couldn’t get to Brazil and said fans had ‘wished danger’ on her because of it