A guy who was on the plane with Ariana Grande backs her up after Wicked press tour disaster

Ariana Grande made the sad announcement that she couldn’t make it to Sao Paolo to promote Wicked: For Good – after her flight to Brazil was deplaned. Because she was previously wrapped up in filming commitments for her new film she couldn’t travel at any other time and the next day would be too late. Ariana Grande released a statement about the plane saga on her Instagram story, where she even had to ask for so called fans to not “wish danger” on her and the rest of the Wicked team – and now a man who claims to have been on the plane with her as posted a video backing up Ari and speaking out against those who claim she was lying.

Ariana Grande released a statement which was honestly devastating to read

After everything Ariana Grande has been through with the attack on her Manchester concert, it was heartbreaking to read the statement she posted after being unable to attend the Wicked: For Good premiere in Sao Paolo. Ariana wrote “Please don’t wish danger on us. We did everything we could and I promise you no one is more upset than I am … no matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn’t try.

“A few hours ago, my team and [I] had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue. My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” Grande continued. “We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time.”

She apologised to fans profusely for it, and it seemed apparent to anyone normal that this was clearly the case. But some weird fans clearly weren’t having it, such was their disappointment that their fave wouldn’t be there.

A passenger has now spoken out defending her

passenger shares his experience sitting next to ariana grande on the nyc-são paulo delayed flight pic.twitter.com/kjLqtoiLpl — allegra☀️ (@theegrandeheels) November 4, 2025

The Wicked fan and fellow plane passenger explained “Ariana Grande was right next to me on this flight, before it got cancelled. I was gonna keep it lowkey, but after seeing people coming after her and saying she’s lying about missing her flight to Sao Paolo – it’s not true. Because she was with me right here. We both got the text at the same time about our flight being delayed multiple hours and then finding out it wasn’t gonna happen until [the next day] at 11.

“They put us on the same seats but I don’t have any proof. I didn’t take a picture I was trying to be cool but I did tell her I made a friendship bracelet because when we got off the plane she was like oh my god, I hope we sit next to each other and I was like ‘oh my god, it’s so good meeting you.”

Wicked: For Good will embark on its big press tour from now until the highly anticipated film drops towards the end of the month.

