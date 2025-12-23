Tylor Chase’s shocking number of criminal cases revealed, after homeless actor goes viral

8 hours ago

Videos of ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase living on the streets have gone viral, and his criminal record has now revealed a problematic two-year period of run-ins with the police.

Tylor, who used to play Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has raised concerns on social media after videos of him near LA spread online. The 36-year-old hasn’t acted in over a decade and has been repeatedly seen living on the street since September.

Riverside County court records accessed by the Daily Mail reveal that Tylor Chase has had at least 12 criminal cases against him in the past two years, since August 2023. Eight of these criminal cases were from this year.

According to the Daily Mail, Tylor’s two most recent arrests were for alleged shoplifting of items valued at under $950 (£704). Ryan Railsback, a representative for the Riverside Police Department, claimed Tylor is not currently wanted for any crimes in a statement given to TMZ. He also clarified that the police are not aware of how long Tylor has been homeless, and that they have no contact wth his family.

Tylor confirmed in a recent interview that he’s in contact with his mum, claiming she lives near him in the Riverside area.

I have friends and family. I stay around here locally. My mom is here,’ he said. “I have a lot of good people helping me.”

The former actor reflected on living on the streets and the support system he has available to him.

“It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way. I have family and friends, and the housing shelter assistance program. There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all. It’s a true privilege, obviously.”

Lots of people have come out to show support for Tylor, including his ex-co-stars on Ned’s Declassified, and even Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, who offered him a place to stay.

