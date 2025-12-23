After heartbreaking videos, Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss offers real help to homeless Tylor Chase

4 hours ago

Shaun Weiss, best known for playing Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, has spoken out and offered real, practical help after troubling videos of homeless ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase went viral.

Tylor Chase, who appeared in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was recently seen in videos shared on TikTok looking unwell and living on the streets in Riverside, California. The clips quickly worried viewers, especially as it became clear the 36-year-old was struggling with homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

Now, Shaun Weiss has stepped in to help

Sharing a video on Instagram, Weiss explained that he has been flooded with messages about Chase and felt compelled to act. Having publicly battled addiction himself, Weiss said he understands the situation all too well.

“I reached out to some friends of mine,” he told followers. “We have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

According to Weiss, Chase has a spot ready at Eleven 11 Recovery Centre in San Clemente, California. However, there are two key conditions: Chase needs to be found, and he must agree to accept the help.

“All we need to do now is find him,” Weiss said. “I’m not in Los Angeles, or I’d go look for him myself.”

He then asked anyone who might see Chase in person to get in touch directly. “If you can get a face-to-face with him, please DM me,” he added. “Let’s try and get him some help in time for the holiday.”

Meanwhile, people have also tried to support Chase financially. After one of the videos went viral on TikTok, a GoFundMe was set up and quickly raised over $1,200. However, it was later taken down at the request of Chase’s mother.

His mum made it clear that money was not the answer. She explained that her son needs medical care, not cash. She also said that he struggles to manage phones, medication and finances on his own.

Now, Weiss, as he pushes to help Tylor, has made it clear why this situation matters to him so deeply. He said, “I know exactly what he’s going through, and I know that getting help can change everything.”

