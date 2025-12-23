The Tab
Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

It’s sooo creepy

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Every day, there’s a new trend on the internet, whether it’s the “AI Christmas photo” trend or the “Turn the Lights Off” trend. And right now, there’s a Mr Sandman TikTok trend where people are saying, “Vecna got me”. It’s a bit unsettling to watch. With arms bending in impossible ways and eerie music playing, TikTok is officially haunted.

The trend comes straight out of Stranger Things 5, volume two. At the end of episode two, Henry Creel, aka Vecna, closes the door to the Creel house, and the classic 1950s tune Mr. Sandman by The Chordettes starts playing. The lyrics “Mr Sandman, bring me a dream” sound sweet enough, except dreams in Hawkins are never safe.

And that’s basically the whole idea behind the TikTok trend. People twist their arms or their whole bodies in bizarre, almost unnatural ways, pretending Vecna’s powers are creeping in. Some people are double-jointed, while others get super creative with camera angles, lighting, or editing. The more awkwardly creepy it looks, the better.

But why are they using the Mr Sandman song?

Although Mr. Sandman is cheerful, innocent, and all about sweet dreams, here it’s paired with one of the scariest villains on TV. Watching a happy 50s song play while limbs contort like they belong in the Upside Down is oddly satisfying, and very TikTok.

According to Auralcrave, using upbeat songs in horror scenes isn’t anything new. For example, Halloween II famously used Mr Sandman to mark the return of Michael Myers in 1981.

Even on TikTok, people often use cheerful songs like Tiptoe Through the Tulips for creepy or horror-themed videos.

So, how can you do the trend?

If you want to join in, all you really need is some courage, a bit of flexibility, and maybe a friend to help capture the perfect creepy angle. There are even tutorials showing how people bend their arms like that. So whether you’re a hardcore Stranger Things fan or just someone who enjoys a weird TikTok trend, these videos are instantly watchable.

So go on, search ‘Vecna Got Me’ on TikTok. It’s scary, it’s funny, and you can’t look away.

