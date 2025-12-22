The Tab

Here’s how to do that AI Christmas photo trend with the candy canes, using ChatGPT

It’s everywhere right now

Ellissa Bain

A new AI Christmas photo trend has emerged, and this one makes it look like you’ve done a sparkly festive photoshoot, surrounded by candy canes, using ChatGPT.

Like the Ghostface trend that has everyone obsessed over Halloween, it uses AI to turn you into a Christmassy version of yourself wearing an outfit covered in sequins. Around you are loads of candy canes, lollipops, Christmas trees, snow, fairy lights and baubles.

As always, the pictures are super realistic, making it look like you’ve actually gone and done a professional holiday photoshoot, and it’s so easy to do. If you want to join in, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how to do it – and the prompt you need.

Here’s how to do the AI Christmas photo candy cane trend with ChatGPT

  1. Open the ChatGPT website or app
  2. Click ‘Attach’ and upload a photo of yourself

  3. In the box underneath, copy and paste this prompt: Create an ultra-realistic 8K Christmas portrait using a 55mm lens with bright, playful holiday lighting. The woman is in a whimsical candy-cane-themed photoshoot, surrounded by pink giant peppermint decorations, snowy ground, festive trees, and oversized ornaments. Use her real facial features exactly as they are — do NOT change or alter her face in any way. Her makeup is festive glam — winged liner, warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a bold holiday soft pink lips. She wears a sparkly white long-sleeve pants jumpsuit , fitted and shimmering with sequins. The back of the jumpsuit has a scoop-back cut, keeping the holiday sparkle. She is sitting on a white cube block, posing with one leg lifted and crossed, similar to the reference image. Her expression is playful and confident, smiling warmly toward the camera. In her hand, she holds a giant pink-and-white peppermint lollipop prop, resting it over her shoulder in a fun, candy-land pose. Around her is a fully decorated Christmas set: Snowy ground with fluffy artificial snow, Christmas trees dusted with frost, decorated with pink ornaments and string lights, Oversized and canes framing whimsical beside her, A large shiny red Christmas ornament near her feet. Lighting should be bright, clean, and festive, capturing the glimmer of the sequins and the pink candy-themed props. The colours are vibrant reds, whites, and silvers, giving a magical North Pole holiday studio vibe.
  4. Click the black ‘Send’ arrow and wait for ChatGpt to create your photo

Now all you have to do it save the pictures and upload them to TikTok. And don’t forget to add the song Santa Baby in the background!

Featured image by: TikTok

James Ransone

‘We are forever’: James Ransone’s wife reacts to actor’s suicide in devastating message

Kieran Galpin

James was in The Wire, It Chapter Two, and so many other big blockbusters

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Hayley Soen

Hard launches are dropping all over the place

‘Horrifying’ SNL Home Alone sketch with Ariana Grande gets backlash for being too ‘dark’

Ellissa Bain

It’s so graphic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Hayley Soen

She’s been sharing videos with huge groups of men

december 10 member nicolas on tv for the voice and eurovision

The many, many times Nicolas from December 10 was on TV before Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Claudia Cox

He competed in Eurovision?!

Gay

Inside the Straight Acting Brotherhood, an exclusive members’ club that’s definitely NOT GAY

Kieran Galpin

Paying THOUSANDS for internalised homophobia is wild

Odessa A’zion from Marty Supreme’s huge transformation and name change is shocking everyone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She used to look so different

Five new celebrity couples nobody saw coming in 2025, and everyone still can’t get over

Ellissa Bain

What a crazy year

Here are six reasons why you should add joining The Cardiff Tab to your 2026 resolutions

Hawra Ghor

New year, New journalist

Nottingham University bosses warned cost-cutting plans will create ‘serious risk’

Ellamaria Viscomi

The university recently announced the sale of its barely opened Castle Meadow Campus

