Here’s how to do that AI Christmas photo trend with the candy canes, using ChatGPT

4 hours ago

A new AI Christmas photo trend has emerged, and this one makes it look like you’ve done a sparkly festive photoshoot, surrounded by candy canes, using ChatGPT.

Like the Ghostface trend that has everyone obsessed over Halloween, it uses AI to turn you into a Christmassy version of yourself wearing an outfit covered in sequins. Around you are loads of candy canes, lollipops, Christmas trees, snow, fairy lights and baubles.

As always, the pictures are super realistic, making it look like you’ve actually gone and done a professional holiday photoshoot, and it’s so easy to do. If you want to join in, here’s a step-by-step guide explaining exactly how to do it – and the prompt you need.

@awesomelikeangel Let’s see yours! Leave them in the comments!! 🎄❤️ Prompt below: Add your photo and then put: Create an ultra-realistic 8K Christmas portrait using a 55mm lens with bright, playful holiday lighting. The woman is in a whimsical candy-cane themed photoshoot, surrounded by pink giant peppermint decorations, snowy ground, festive trees, and oversized ornaments. Use her real facial features exactly as they are — do NOT change or alter her face in any way. Her makeup is festive glam — winged liner, warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a bold holiday soft pink lips. She wears a sparkly white long-sleeve pants jumpsuit , fitted and shimmering with sequins. The back of the jumpsuit has a scoop-back cut, adding keeping the holiday sparkle. She is sitting on a white cube block, posing with one leg lifted and crossed, similar to the reference image. Her expression is playful and confident, smiling warmly toward the camera. In her hand, she holds a giant pink-and-white peppermint lollipop prop, resting it over her shoulder in a fun, candy-land pose. Around her is a fully decorated Christmas set: • Snowy ground with fluffy artificial snow • Christmas trees dusted with frost, decorated with pink ornaments and string lights • Oversized and canes framing whimsical beside her • A large shiny red Christmas ornament near her feet Lighting should be bright, clean, and festive, capturing the glimmer of the sequins and the pink candy-themed props. The colors are vibrant reds, whites, and silvers, giving a magical North Pole holiday studio vibe. #aiphoto #christmaspictures #chatgpt #ai #christmasfiltereffect ♬ Swaggy Christmas – Official Sound Studio

Here’s how to do the AI Christmas photo candy cane trend with ChatGPT

Now all you have to do it save the pictures and upload them to TikTok. And don’t forget to add the song Santa Baby in the background!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: TikTok