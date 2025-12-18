The Tab

Life360 Wrapped 2025 just dropped, so here’s how to get it and why it’s not showing up

It tells you your driving age

Ellissa Bain | Trends

When Spotify launched Wrapped all the way back in 2015, they had no idea every single app on the planet would jump on the bandwagon, even now including Life360?! Yes, the family location app everyone uses religiously now has its own Wrapped 2025, so here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to get it and why yours isn’t showing up.

Life360 Wrapped 2025 just dropped, and it’s called ‘Stalked’

The Life360 Wrapped feature, which is officially called “Stalked,” launched on Thursday (18th December) and gives you a little highlight reel of how you used the app this year. It tells you all kinds of things including how many times you opened the app, your most used quick note, the top place you visited and how many miles you’ve driven. Plus, it even gives you a driving age based on how you drive.

@life360

Your Life360 Stalked 2025 just dropped in the app 👀👀👀

♬ original sound – Sunghoons#1fan

Right, here’s how to get your Life360 Wrapped 2025

To find your highlight reel, follow these steps:

  1. Open Life360
  2. Click on “Inbox”
  3. There should be a Life360 Wrapped notification at the top which says “Your 2025 stats are here”
  4. Click on “See your 2025 Stalked roundup” to view your Life360 Wrapped highlight reel

What if Life360 Wrapped isn’t showing up for you?!

If you haven’t got a notification for Life360 Wrapped in your inbox, that probably means you didn’t use Life360 enough in 2025 to get a highlight reel. You will need a certain amount of history this year for it to work, otherwise the app can’t compile you an accurate year in review.

Most Read

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

influencer claims sex tape is leaked

Influencer shares statement as graphic s*x tape with pop star ex is leaked in ‘cruel betrayal’

Or, the feature might just not have rolled out to your account yet. Life360 Wrapped only just launched on Thursday, so keep checking back over the coming hours as there could be a slight delay. If it’s still not there, try logging out of the app and then logging back in again. Also, you should try deleting and reinstalling the entire app.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Life360

More on: Social Media Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends

Read Next

How to see Twitter Wrapped 2025

Here’s how to get your Twitter Wrapped 2025, and see what you tweeted about most

So, here’s how to get your LinkedIn Wrapped 2025, because it’s actually a real thing

NYT Games has launched a Wrapped for Wordle and its other games, here’s how to do it

Latest

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc

Eating with Tod’s Christmas market is being absolutely rinsed, and it’s about time

Hebe Hancock

No seats and £13 burgers?!

The Duffer Brothers just revealed the actual ending of Stranger Things and I’m scared

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good for Steve

Plans for Grade II listed building to become Nottingham student flats

Ellamaria Viscomi

Plans to convert a historic building into student accommodations have been recommended for approval

Emily in Paris Camille returning season five

Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

Suchismita Ghosh

She confirmed her exit on Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Oh god, Bonnie Blue has shared a ‘message for young girls’ and I don’t know what to think

Kieran Galpin

In actual shock rn

Glasgow Uni student flats approved despite West End backlash

Hannah Gross

The decision was supported by students who struggled with housing shortages

Nico Vale

The mystery surrounding actress Nico Vale, who claims she was ‘erased’ over dark Hollywood secret

Kieran Galpin

We might have cracked the code, and it’s not what it seems

Here are the ages of all seven December 10 bandmates, from youngest to oldest

Ellissa Bain

They vary quite a bit

Morgue manager who sold body parts jailed

Morgue manager jailed as he sold body parts and faces to people who ‘bound books with skin’

Hayley Soen

I’m getting Ed Gein flashbacks

Bebe Rexha baby daddy

Bebe Rexha tweeted begging fans to find her ‘a baby daddy’ and she’s getting dragged

Harrison Brocklehurst

Her list of requirements is very specifc

Eating with Tod’s Christmas market is being absolutely rinsed, and it’s about time

Hebe Hancock

No seats and £13 burgers?!

The Duffer Brothers just revealed the actual ending of Stranger Things and I’m scared

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good for Steve

Plans for Grade II listed building to become Nottingham student flats

Ellamaria Viscomi

Plans to convert a historic building into student accommodations have been recommended for approval

Emily in Paris Camille returning season five

Camille won’t be back in Emily in Paris season five, so here’s the real reason she left the show

Suchismita Ghosh

She confirmed her exit on Instagram

Bonnie Blue

Oh god, Bonnie Blue has shared a ‘message for young girls’ and I don’t know what to think

Kieran Galpin

In actual shock rn