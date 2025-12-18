Life360 Wrapped 2025 just dropped, so here’s how to get it and why it’s not showing up

2 hours ago

When Spotify launched Wrapped all the way back in 2015, they had no idea every single app on the planet would jump on the bandwagon, even now including Life360?! Yes, the family location app everyone uses religiously now has its own Wrapped 2025, so here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to get it and why yours isn’t showing up.

Life360 Wrapped 2025 just dropped, and it’s called ‘Stalked’

The Life360 Wrapped feature, which is officially called “Stalked,” launched on Thursday (18th December) and gives you a little highlight reel of how you used the app this year. It tells you all kinds of things including how many times you opened the app, your most used quick note, the top place you visited and how many miles you’ve driven. Plus, it even gives you a driving age based on how you drive.

@life360 Your Life360 Stalked 2025 just dropped in the app 👀👀👀 ♬ original sound – Sunghoons#1fan

Right, here’s how to get your Life360 Wrapped 2025

To find your highlight reel, follow these steps:

Open Life360 Click on “Inbox” There should be a Life360 Wrapped notification at the top which says “Your 2025 stats are here” Click on “See your 2025 Stalked roundup” to view your Life360 Wrapped highlight reel

What if Life360 Wrapped isn’t showing up for you?!

If you haven’t got a notification for Life360 Wrapped in your inbox, that probably means you didn’t use Life360 enough in 2025 to get a highlight reel. You will need a certain amount of history this year for it to work, otherwise the app can’t compile you an accurate year in review.

Or, the feature might just not have rolled out to your account yet. Life360 Wrapped only just launched on Thursday, so keep checking back over the coming hours as there could be a slight delay. If it’s still not there, try logging out of the app and then logging back in again. Also, you should try deleting and reinstalling the entire app.

Featured image by: Life360